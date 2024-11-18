Roadkill Is Dead

Pour one out for Roadkill. The much-loved gearhead video series has not been renewed for 2025, signaling an end of a 12-year-long era.

"I just learned that it's over," host Mike Finnegan wrote yesterday on an old Reddit AMA post. "After the end of Season 13, which we just finished filming a few weeks ago, there will be no new episodes of [Roadkill] filmed."

Hosted by former Hot Rod Magazine editors Finnegan and David Freiburger, Roadkill started off as a web series on YouTube in 2012. It ran there until 2018, when the show was moved to Motor Trend on Demand following Discovery's acquisition of Motor Trend in 2017. Currently, Roadkill can only be seen on the Discovery+ streaming service.

The long-running show has developed a cult following thanks to the hosts' camaraderie and the wacky custom cars built over the years. Who could forget projects like the turbo Ford Mustang V-8-powered Rotsun, the body panel-less Vette Kart, or the rotary-powered Mazdarati?

It's unclear what the future holds for the Roadkill brand. It launched a self-titled magazine in 2015, but the publication ceased production less than three years later. The show's production company doesn't seem to be fairing much better.

"The Motor Trend production company is shutting down," Finnegan added to his statement on Reddit. "No specific reason was given to me for its demise. We had an excellent run and I'm proud of what the team accomplished but this does seem to be the end of RK. I'm unsure of who owns the RK IP or who to ask why it ended."

What do you think?

This isn't the first video series Motor Trend has recently killed off. Other series, like Dirt Every Day, Hot Rod Garage, and Engine Masters have also seemingly been canceled within the past three years.

If you're a die-hard Roadkill fan, don't be too sad. Both Finnegan and Freiburger have YouTube channels of their own, where they regularly publish videos. Their shenanigans will live on, even if Roadkill's story ends here.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy