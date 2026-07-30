Top Gear Star Richard Hammond Hit With $2,300 Speeding Fine And Seven Points

THE BREAKDOWN Richard Hammond was caught speeding twice in 20 days in a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and a Bentley Continental GT.

Telford Magistrates’ Court ordered a total financial penalty of about $2,300.

Two additional allegations over failing to respond to police letters were dropped.

Two brisk runs in two very different luxury cars have left TV presenter Richard Hammond lighter in the wallet and heavier on licence points. Within 20 days in December, police recorded him speeding first in a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, then in a Bentley Continental GT, both on major routes in Herefordshire and both serious enough to put him before magistrates in Telford.

The case is in the spotlight because court papers spell out the speeds, locations, and how the penalties add up. For anyone who has watched Hammond’s TV career and high-profile crashes, it is a reminder that normal road rules and penalties still apply, even if you are used to fast machinery and filming days on track.

Richard Hammond Fined After Two Speeding Offences

Court records show Hammond admitted two separate speeding offenses in late December, both prosecuted by West Mercia Police. On December 2nd, his Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo was clocked at 68 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour limit on the A40 at Pencraig in Herefordshire.

Twenty days later, on December 22, his Bentley Continental GT was measured at 82 mph in a 70 mph limit on the A50 Rudhall Overbridge, again in Herefordshire. That puts both offences on busy A-roads within three weeks of each other.

Magistrate Ann Minton dealt with the case after earlier delays caused by paperwork chasing different addresses. Hammond, reported as living near Abergavenny, entered guilty pleas to both speeding charges through his lawyer. Two further allegations, that he failed to respond to letters and name the driver, were withdrawn so the court dealt only with the proven speeding offences.

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The first offense involved the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, an all-electric performance wagon, travelling at 68 mph where the limit was 50 mph on the A40. Being 18 mph over the posted limit moves a driver into the band where UK courts routinely look at higher fines and licence endorsements rather than treating it as a minor slip.

The second incident brought the Bentley Continental GT into focus, a big grand tourer with serious straight-line pace. On the A50 Rudhall Overbridge, Hammond was recorded at 82 mph in a 70 mph limit, 12 mph over the maximum. That lower excess still crosses the usual threshold for formal action instead of a warning, especially once you factor in the car, the road, and the earlier offence.

£1,771 Total Penalty And Seven Driving Points

Many reports have singled out a £999 (around $1,336) figure, but the total financial penalty imposed by Magistrate Ann Minton adds up to £1,771, which is roughly $2,302 at current exchange rates. The breakdown is two fines of £333 and £666 for the separate speeding offences, plus £240 in court costs and victim surcharges totaling £532.

What do you think?

Alongside the money, the court added seven penalty points to Hammond’s driving licence, reflecting the combined seriousness of the two offences. For a UK driver, seven fresh points are a significant addition, since reaching 12 points within three years can mean a disqualification. With the extra allegations dropped, Hammond avoided even tougher sanctions, and the case closed on the two admitted speeding offences in his Porsche and Bentley.

Motor1's Take: Hammond is hardly the first performance-car fan to get on the wrong side of a speed camera, but the numbers here are a reminder that modern enforcement does not care who is behind the wheel. Two quick bursts in quick cars were enough to turn into four-figure costs and a real dent in his licence, even without a crash or roadside stop.

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