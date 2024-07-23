Remember Vector? The obscure hypercar manufacturer was founded in 1971, and built its first car, the W2, in 1978. It would go on to produce vehicles like the W8, the M12, and the WX-8 prototype all the way until 2008. There was an attempt at a revival in the late 2010s, but it was unsuccessful. The company folded for good.

But we can still look back on Vector with fondness. I stumbled across what appears to be Vector's official YouTube channel. The channel is called "VectorWX," it only has 228 subscribers—actually, make that 229—and eight videos uploaded. And the last upload was 16 years ago.

But boy oh boy are these videos amazing.

Every two-to-five-minute clip is a time machine back into the late 1980s and early 1990s. And they're all in 240p quality, of course. There's one video simply titled, "TouchIt," that starts with 25 seconds of MC Hammer's U Can't Touch This over footage of Vectors. Actor Perry King and Leeza Gibbons from Entertainment Tonight are driving the cars, for some reason; Gibbons calls the drive a "sexual experience."

Probably not wrong.

The cleverly titled "Vector W2 pt2" video is an especially good one. It's just 2 minutes and 11 seconds of Vector W2 driving footage with the chika chika song—Oh Yeah (Yello song)—from 1985 in the background. Nothing more, nothing less. It's perfect.

All of the Vector videos have the same general vibe and use a lot of the same cheesy ‘80s and ‘90s songs. But they're beautiful in their own way.

The last video Vector uploaded was a hilariously bad promo for the company's then-new WX8 prototype. The clip is 5 minutes and 41 seconds long, for some reason. The entire video shows a WX8 prototype driving slowly through residential streets, with a filter over the camera that makes the car barely visible. The actual driving footage ends at about 5 minutes…. And then there's just 41 seconds of a black screen.

Vector truly was one of a kind.