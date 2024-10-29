The Alfa Romeo 4C Is Back, Sort Of

After a four-year hiatus, the 4C briefly returns with three special cars. Sold by Stellantis Heritage rather than Alfa Romeo. The cars have white bumpers and body-colored wheels.

The Alfa Romeo 4C was one of those cars that seemingly everyone liked but few bought. Even in 2023, some three years after production ended, a “new” 4C was still sitting on a dealer's lot in the United States. The 4C made an unexpected comeback earlier this year with five special cars to mark 75 years of Abarth. Now, in Pagani Zonda fashion, it has returned once more.

The Stellantis Heritage division is releasing the 4C Collezione GT Nicola Larini. As the name implies, it celebrates the Italian racing driver and the DTM champion in 1993 behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI. Much like the Abarth mentioned earlier, this 4C is technically not a brand-new car since the limited-run version is based on three existing vehicles.

The three cars come painted in historic colors (Pine Green, Plum Red, and Ochre Yellow) chosen by Nicola Larini but the front and rear bumpers are finished in white. Oddly enough, Stellantis Heritage decided to use the early headlight design with the controversial bug-eyed look that honestly still looks aftermarket a decade later. Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder but we still think the more conventional headlights with the cover would've been a better choice.

As if the cars didn’t look strange already, the 4Cs get body-colored wheels. The front fenders are adorned with a Quadrifoglio graphic, a sad reminder of how the little sports car never received the four-leaf clover even though at least two prototypes were built. Rounding off the changes is the custom hood with an oversized Alfa Romeo logo and Nicola Larini’s signature.

What do you think?

Stellantis Heritage isn’t saying anything about mechanical changes, so the 4C sticks to the turbocharged 1.75-liter engine. Mounted in the middle, the four-pot mill sends 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch, six-speed automatic transmission. As a refresher, the 4C weighed only 2,070 pounds in its lightest configuration. However, the US-spec model was substantially heavier because of different crash test standards.

Only renderings for now, these three cars will be built and sold to customers by Stellantis Heritage at an undisclosed price tag.

Alfa Romeo 4C - Collezione GT Nicola Larini 8 Source: Alfa Romeo

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Source: Alfa Romeo

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