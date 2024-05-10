The first Caterham Seven 485 hit the road in 2014. Now, 10 years later, it's finally ending production. The brand announced on Friday a pair of 485 Final Edition models for the European market, marking the end of naturally aspirated power for the storied Seven roadster.

The brand will only make 85 units—60 458 Final Editions and 25 485 CSRs. Both versions pack a Ford Duratec 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 225 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. It'll be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. The 485 can run to 62 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds while on its way to its 139-mph top speed.

Gallery: Caterham Seven 485 Final Edition

The 485 Final Edition is available in standard and large chassis options, while the 485 CSR is only available in the bigger size with the inboard front suspension. It's about seven inches longer, nine inches wider, and an inch taller than the standard 485. The two also feature different wheel sizes, with the Final Edition wearing 13-inch black alloys while 15-inch wheels fit on the CSR. The automaker wraps them in Toyo Proxes R888R tires that hide the ventilated front disc brakes.

Caterham will offer the Final Edition in one of five premium colors, with satin black stripes and black badges. Each has a fully carpeted interior, a carbon dashboard, and a unique number plate. There's Final Edition branding throughout, including embroidered on the black leather, Alcantara, and Sport Hex black seats.

The 485 Final Editions are available to order now. The starting price for the European-market model is €67,495 ($72,810 at today's exchange rate).

This isn't the end for Caterham, obviously. Electrification is in its future, with a production version of its Project V concept due sometime soon. The 485 represents an opportunity to “own the last highest-revving, naturally aspirated Seven to ever be produced,” says Olivier Jouanne, the company's European Territory Manager.