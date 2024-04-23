The 2024 Toyota Tacoma starts at a reasonable $32,995 with the base four-cylinder engine. But you'll have to pay a bit more for the hybrid. The Tacoma Hybrid starts at $41,895 with destination included, while the off-road Trailhunter and TRD Pro trims get significantly pricier from there.

The SR5 Double Cab 4x4 is the cheapest way to get into the hybrid. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road models both cost $43,295 with destination, while the Limited is the first to crest the $50,000 mark. If you want Trailhunter or TRD Pro model, prepare to shell out at least $64,000.

Here's how the pricing shakes down by trim. It should be noted that all the prices include the $1,495 destination fee and represent the cheapest versions of each trim:

Trim Price SR5 $41,895 TRD Sport $43,295 TRD Off-Road $43,295 Limited $53,595 Trailhunter $64,395 TRD Pro $65,395

The good news is that every Tacoma hybrid has standard four-wheel drive, while many of the non-hybrid four-cylinder models get two-wheel drive standard. And gone is the old-school V-6 on Toyota’s most rugged models—an I-Force Max hybrid powertrain is the only engine for the Trailhunter and TRD Pro models. It produces 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

The SR5 comes with a six-speed manual transmission and a standard five-foot bed, while the six-foot bed is a $500 option. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road models have a standard six-speed with an automatic option; the automatic adds $800 to the asking price of the TRD Sport and $1,100 to the TRD Off-Road. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road also offer the I-Force Max engine for a cool $47,795 and $48,095, respectively.

Looking at the top-of-the-line TRD Pro model, this truck is $16,025 more than its predecessor. The 2023 Tacoma TRD Pro started at $49,370 (with destination). Even with 48 more hp and an extra 200 lb-ft of torque, that’s a serious price hike. And when comparing it to some of the alternatives, the TRD Pro is by far the priciest of the group:

Trim Price Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro $65,395 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 $48,790 Ford Ranger Raptor $56,960 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X $41,550

The standard 2024 Tacoma is on sale now. The hybrid models hit dealerships later this spring.