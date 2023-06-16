The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro gets a trim-exclusive Terra color that takes inspiration from the hues in Hawaii's gorgeous scenery. It joins the nine colors already available for the truck's lineup.

When we asked Toyota about the new color, a spokesperson told us, "Pull out that Hawaiin shirt..."

Terra is a shade that mixes brown and rusty red hues. The fender flares, roof, grille, mirror caps, and hood scoop are black, which adds an additional dark tone to the truck's exterior.

The rest of the body colors available for the 2024 Tacoma lineup are:

Supersonic Red

Blue Crush Metallic

Underground

Wind Chill Pearl

Solar Octane

Celestial Silver Metallic

Black

Ice Cap

Bronze Oxide

The TRO Pro is the top, off-road-oriented trim of the new Tacoma. It comes with Fox suspension components with Quick Switch 3 three-way adjustable internal bypass 2.5-inch shocks with remote reservoirs and Internal Floating Piston (IFP) rear bump stops. TRD supplies red, aluminum upper control arms. There are up to 11 inches of ground clearance. The off-road angles without the towing package are 33.8 degrees for approach, 23.5 degrees for breakover, and 25.7 degrees for departure. The truck also has an electronic-locking rear differential.

Power for the TRD Pro comes from Toyota's i-Force Max hybrid with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder and electric motor making a total of 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. This model gets a TRD air intake and cat-back exhaust. This engine is only available with an eight-speed automatic.

When going off-road, the Multi-Terrain Monitor uses cameras to give drivers a better view of the path ahead. Front and rear recovery hooks and skid plates are there if things go wrong. The truck rides on 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires.

The TRD Pro is also identifiable by the LED light bar in the center of the grille. At the back, there's a metal bumper from ARB.

Inside, the TRD Pro features IsoDynamic Performance front seats. They feature an internal air-over-oil shock absorber suspension system for stabilizing the driver while off-roading. Levers on the seatbacks allow for tweaking the dampening effect. This trim of the truck also gets a 14.0-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The 2024 Tacoma range goes on sale later this year. No pricing is available at this time.

