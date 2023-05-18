At last, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is here. This is a completely new mid-size Taco, and with it comes a completely new trim level called Trailhunter. If you're wondering what the heck that means, you've come to the right place. We have all the information pertaining to this very cool off-road pickup right here, right now.

If you haven't done so already, be sure to peruse our 2024 Toyota Tacoma debut feature article. That's where you'll learn about all the new features and trim levels for the popular truck, but if you're pressed for time, here's the summary. It's available in eight trims, starting with the entry-level SR and topping out with the TRD Pro. Buyers can choose between two-door XtraCab and four-door Double Cab body styles and yes, you can have the longer six-foot bed with either cab.

Under the hood is a standard-issue turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 228 horsepower for the SR, and 278 hp in other trims. Shifting is done with an eight-speed automatic or an optional six-speed manual, though power drops to 270 hp with the stick. There's also the new i-Force Max hybrid four-cylinder powertrain, generating a combined 326 hp and a stout 465 pound-feet of torque. A multi-link rear suspension is available, and kiss those old drum brakes goodbye. The new Tacoma now has discs at all four corners.

As for the Trailhunter, Toyota is aware that overlanding is gaining popularity, and that's what this special trim level is all about. It's similar to the TRD Pro, making use of upgraded 2.5-inch shocks but on the Trailhunter, they aren't Fox. Working with Australia-based ARB, Toyota offers position-sensitive Old Man Emu (OME) forged monotube shocks with piggyback-style remote reservoirs. In conjunction with 33-inch Goodyear Territory tires on bespoke 18-inch wheels, the Tacoma Trailhunter has an extra two inches of ground clearance in front, and an inch and a half at the back.

To protect vital components in the undercarriage, Trailhunter gets rock rails and multiple steel skid plates. There's a steel rear bumper, reinforced recovery points, and the exhaust tip is a special high-clearance design to keep it out of harm's way. Under the hood, your only engine option is the high-output i-Force Max four-pot, but it's fed through a Trailhunter-specific high-mount air intake mounted on the passenger-side A-pillar.

Those are the features that get Trailhunter off the beaten path. To enjoy the destination, there's a bed utility bar with removable MOLLE panels, ready to carry your gear. A built-in 2,400-watt AC inverter has outlets in the cab and the bed for 12-volt and USB plugs, and the truck is pre-wired with auxiliary DC switches in the cab for components added later. One item you won't need to add is an air compressor, as Trailhunter already features one in the bed.

Speaking of which, you can select either the short or long bed, but whichever you choose, Toyota is ready with an available ARB full bed rack that can carry things like showers or rooftop tents. To that end, Toyota says its new Associated Accessory Products program already has over 100 accessories ready to go, be it for the Tacoma Trailhunter or other trims.

Appearance-wise, the Tacoma Trailhunter stands out with a trim-specific grille finished in bronze. It contains an integrated 20-inch LED light bar, and there are Rigid LED fog lamps below that. At the back, integrated lights help illuminate space both in and around the bed. And to make sure there's absolutely no mistaking this truck for another Tacoma trim, prominent Trailhunter badges adorn the fenders on the outside, and door cards on the inside.

At this time, Toyota doesn't include any pricing for the 2024 Tacoma, Trailhunter or otherwise. However, we do know it won't reach dealerships until at least the spring of 2024, as that's when the iForce Max hybrid powertrain will be available.