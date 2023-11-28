The much-anticipated 2024 Toyota Tacoma finally hits dealerships later this year. When it does, the mid-size truck will have a starting price of $32,995 with the $1,495 destination fee included. That base price marks a $2,900 increase over the current 2023 model, but the new Tacoma comes with more features and more power out of the box.

Under the hood of the 2024 Tacoma is a new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque in the base SR model. Move up to the SR5 and you get a more powerful version of that same turbocharged engine producing 270 hp and 310 lb-ft – and a six-speed manual transmission.

Upgrading to the range-topping Limited model gives you access to the I-Force Max hybrid powertrain, which adds a 1.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a 48-hp electric motor. That brings the total output to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft, making this the most powerful Tacoma ever. That said, Toyota hasn’t released pricing for the I-Force Max, TRD Pro, and TrailHunter models yet.

The Tacoma SR5 starts at $37,695, the TRD Prerunner costs $39,595, the TRD Sport is $40,895, the TRD Off-Road model is $43,295, and the range-topping Limited trim costs $53,595. Opting for all-wheel drive adds an extra $3,200 to the base SR and SR5 models, while it costs an extra $2,400 on the TRD Sport trim. Four-wheel drive comes standard on the TRD Off-Road and Limited models.

Compared to other trucks in the segment, the 2024 Tacoma is still one of the most affordable options of the group. Only the base Nissan Frontier S and Chevrolet Colorado WT are more affordable to start:

Base Price Toyota Tacoma $32,995 Chevrolet Colorado $30,695 Ford Ranger $34,160 GMC Canyon $38,890 Honda Ridgeline $40,175 Jeep Gladiator $41,515 Nissan Frontier $30,905

Other standard equipment for the Tacoma includes a new limited-slip differential for rear-drive models like the SR and SR5, with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high- and low-range gearing added to four-wheel-drive models. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is also standard on all versions of the Tacoma for 2024 and includes things like pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert with steering assist, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, and a new Proactive Driving system that helps pre-load the brakes and active steering in heavy traffic, even if cruise control is turned off.

There’s a new 8.0-inch touchscreen inside or an optional 14.0-inch display, with a standard 7.0-inch digital cluster on the SR and SR5 or a 12.3-inch cluster on all other models. Regardless of size, the new Tacoma adopts Toyota’s latest infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2024 Tacoma starts rolling onto dealer lots this December.