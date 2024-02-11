There's plenty of love out there for the Toyota GR86 and its nimble nature. As for complaints, there's the finicky oil issue that sometimes turns the Subaru-sourced flat-four into a brick. But even with everything humming, one could always use a bit more horsepower. Do you know what has more power? A boosted 2JZ. But this isn't the 3.0-liter six-pot you're familiar with. This is a stroked 3.4L, and it sounds awesome on the dyno.

That much is clear in this short video from 144.Printhouse & Racestudio on YouTube. It's the latest in a year-long build that turned a factory-stock GR86 Premium into a 900-hp drift car. But it doesn't have 900 hp just yet, as the crew is still in the tuning phase. That's okay, because the preliminary test shows lots of promise.

The dyno session starts with some quick fixes, as a coolant leak surfaced. There's also an issue with the water and fuel pumps shutting off once the car gets warm, the latter of which ultimately prevented a second dyno pull. But with the car hooked up for a baseline pass, the modded GR86 lays down 440 hp and 394 pound-feet of torque. Keep in mind, those are power figures at the rear wheels. At the crankshaft, this 2J should be making more like 520 hp, factoring in a 15 percent driveline loss.

We know some of you may not be impressed with that figure, but before hitting send on that spicy comment you're typing, know this. You're seeing the first dyno session for this engine, which is essentially untuned at this point. It's a race-built, single-turbo mill currently running seven pounds of boost. It doesn't have any timing dialed in yet, and the pull ended at approximately 6,500 rpm. In other words, this engine has a lot more still to give. And we suspect a follow-up video will show exactly that.

In the meantime, sit back and turn your speakers up. Few things in life sound as good as a well-built 2JZ. This BRZ should be an absolute monster when it hits the track.