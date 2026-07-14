Audi Q7 Vs BMW X5: Which New Luxury SUV Is Worth Your Money?

The BMW X5 and Audi Q7 have been rivals for years; now they're both entering a new generation. Each luxury SUV gets a major overhaul with fresh styling, more technology, and a broader lineup of powertrains.

BMW takes the beloved X5 in a bold new direction. It adopts the automaker's Neue Klasse design language and introduces a lineup of gas, diesel, plug-in hybrid, fully electric, and even a hydrogen-powered option.

Audi, meanwhile, sticks with a more traditional formula. The new Q7 leans into sleek styling, a more spacious cabin, and a refined twin-turbo V6, while continuing to offer seating for up to seven. Here's how they stack up.

Exterior: Sharper From Head To Toe

2027 Audi Q7 Photo by: Audi 2027 BMW X5 Photo by: BMW

Even though they compete for the same buyers, the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 couldn't look more different.

The new X5 borrows heavily from BMW's latest Neue Klasse models, with cleaner lines, sculpted bodywork, and a more upright stance that gives it a modern, high-tech feel.

The signature kidney grille is now illuminated, positioned between slim headlights featuring BMW's new X-shaped daytime running lights. Along the sides, the traditional door handles are gone, replaced by sleek integrated units built into the window trim for a cleaner profile.

Around back, the minimalist look continues with thin taillights and crisp, uncluttered lines.

Even though they compete for the same buyers, the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 couldn't look more different.

The Q7, meanwhile, sticks closer to Audi's traditional design language. It has a clean, upscale look with a large Singleframe grille, a tall hood, and pronounced wheel arches that give it plenty of road presence. Compared to the X5, the Q7's styling is more restrained, favoring timeless elegance over bold, futuristic cues.

Audi also put a big focus on lighting technology. Up front are digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology, while the rear gets third-generation OLED taillights that can display customizable light signatures and even project warning messages to other drivers.

The two SUVs also differ in size. The BMW X5 measures 196.6 inches long, 78.7 inches wide, and 68.8 inches tall, riding on a 119.5-inch wheelbase. The Audi Q7 is slightly larger overall, stretching to 199.1 inches in length, 79.2 inches wide, and 71.2 inches tall. It has a 117.9-inch wheelbase

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Audi Q7 199.1 Inches 79.2 Inches 71.2 Inches 117.9 Inches BMW X5 196.6 Inches 78.7 Inches 68.8 Inches 119.5 Inches

Interior: Heavy On Tech

2027 Audi Q7 Photo by: Audi 2027 BMW iX5 Photo by: BMW

Inside, the X5 gets one of its biggest overhauls yet. Most of the physical buttons are gone (sadly), replaced by BMW's new Panoramic Vision display, which stretches across the base of the windshield to project key driving information.

A 17.9-inch center touchscreen runs the latest BMW Operating System X. Buyers can also add a 14.6-inch display for the front passenger.

The cabin is finished with premium materials like leather, real slate, and upscale trim pieces that give it a genuinely luxurious feel. That said, some of the plastics don't quite live up to the rest of the interior's high-end presentation.

The Q7 takes a more traditional approach inside, but it still feels premium. The dashboard is centered around Audi's new MMI Panorama OLED display, which is paired with a dedicated passenger screen and an infotainment system that now integrates ChatGPT for voice commands.

Audi has also moved away from the heavy use of glossy black trim, instead opting for real wood accents and more natural materials that help create a more upscale atmosphere. Other highlights include an electronically dimming panoramic glass roof, a 1,360-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a wide range of driver-assistance features.

Both SUVs offer plenty of interior space, but the Q7 makes better use of its larger footprint. Buyers can choose between five-, six-, or seven-seat configurations, while the sliding second row provides extra flexibility and can even accommodate three child seats side by side.

When it comes to cargo space, the BMW X5 offers 23.1 cubic feet of storage in gasoline, diesel, and electric versions, while plug-in hybrid models drop to 18.5 cubic feet. Folding the rear seats expands capacity to 65.3 cubic feet (59.3 cubic feet in the PHEV).

The Audi Q7 has a slight advantage in practicality, offering 23.7 cubic feet of cargo space in its five-seat configuration and up to 73.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. Seven-seat models still provide a useful 20.5 cubic feet of storage space.

Model Digital Cluster Infotainment Screen Capacità bagagliaio Audi Q7 12.3 Inches 14.5 / 11.9 Inches (Passenger) 20.5 / 73.3 Cubic Feet (7 Seats)

23.7 / 28.5 / 73.3 Cubic Feet (5 Seats) BMW X5 12.3 Inches 17.9 / 14.6 Inches (Passenger) 18.5 / 59.3 Cubic Feet (PHEV)

23.1 / 65.3 Cubic Feet (Gas / Mild Hybrid)

Powertrains: From Hybrid To Hydrogen

Photo by: Audi Photo by: BMW

The X5 offers one of the most diverse powertrain lineups in the segment, with every version coming standard with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

In the US, buyers can choose between three options. The base 3.0-liter straight-six engine makes 394 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, while the PHEV 50e makes 483 hp, and the iX5 EV makes 578 hp. A hydrogen-powered version is also planned for 2028, expanding the X5 lineup even further.

The Audi Q7 takes a more traditional approach, initially offering just one powertrain: a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6. It makes 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, sending the SUV to 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds.

What do you think?

All Q7 models come equipped with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi's permanent quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Model Gas PHEV Electric Hydrogen Audi Q7 Twin-Turbo 2.9L V6 NA NA NA BMW X5 3.0L I6 3.0L I6 PHEV 141.0-kWh TBA

Pricing: The Cost Of Luxury

When it comes to pricing, the Audi Q7 should start at around $75,000 (though pricing has yet to be confirmed). The new X5 starts at $69,800 for the 40 model with 394 hp. The X5 50e starts at $77,500 with 483 hp. The fully electric iX5 60 starts nearly $10,000 more expensive than the base gasoline model, at $79,800

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