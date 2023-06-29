The current-generation Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 hit the scene in 2021. The big news for these sports cars was a bigger 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine made by Subaru, cranking out more power versus the outgoing model. Since then, sporadic reports have surfaced from owners regarding engine issues. Now, a 2022 Subaru BRZ owner is attempting to suss out the problem.

The video at the top of this article is posted on the 900BRZ YouTube channel. It opens with a short introduction from someone named Brian, who states he owns a 2022 BRZ. In short, he evaluates his own BRZ along with a 2022 Toyota GR86 on a track, driven by four drivers of varying degrees of skill. The cars were fitted with two oil pressure sensors, linked up with a custom software suite for real-time data logging of engine oil pressure while on the track.

As for the cars, both the Toyota and Subaru are said to have GT Radial SX2 street tires and stock suspensions with minor changes to the front alignment. The engines are also stock, though Jackson Racing oil coolers are noted. Both cars have OEM oil filters and run Motul 8100 5W30 oil.

The video outlines details of the tests, but the results showed considerably lower oil pressure in the engine during high-speed right turns. Whereas pressure generally stayed around 60 psi on straights and left turns, the data showed drops below 30 psi when turning right. At one point, the data shows oil pressure falling to 20 psi in the Toyota GT86 test car.

The folks producing the video theorize the pressure drop could be due to oil pooling in the timing cover under hard driving and not getting back to the oil pickup. Additionally, the pickup location could be why the problem seems prevalent during right turns. In the video, Brian states that the pressure drop could be enough to cause bearing damage. Lastly, it's believed this problem is not related to concerns of excessive RTV silicone in the oil pan, which is suspected to be another issue possibly leading to engine failure in these cars.

This is the culmination of investigations by a Subaru BRZ owner, but what do automakers have to say? Motor1.com contacted both Toyota and Subaru regarding the video, requesting a comment. A Toyota spokesperson responded with a promise to look further into the matter. We've not yet received a response from Subaru. We will certainly update this story with additional information when it becomes available.

For now, both Subaru and Toyota advertise BRZ and GR86 as either "track-tested" or "track-bred." Toyota offers a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) as well as "one free High-Performance Driving Experience" with the purchase of each GR86. There are no automaker reports regarding oil-related engine issues listed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but there are several owner complaints regarding the alleged RTV issue.