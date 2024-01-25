Hyundai gave its Santa Fe crossover a significant makeover for 2024. It has a new design, more tech, and standard third-row seating. But the upgrade comes at a cost. The 2024 Santa Fe is now $5,000 more expensive than before.

The entry-level SE will start at $35,345 (all prices include the $1,395 destination charge, which is $60 more than last year). The 2023 Santa Fe SE came in at $30,085, but it was smaller and lacked three rows of seats. The top offering for 2024 is the Calligraphy hybrid with all-wheel drive, which comes in at a staggering $50,195 to start.

2.5L Gas Trims FWD Price (Incl. destination) AWD Price (Incl. destination) SE $35,345 $37,145 SEL $37,845 $39,645 XRT N/A $41,995 Limited $44,745 $46,545 Calligraphy $47,895 $49,695

Unlike the 2.5-liter turbo-four variant, the Santa Fe hybrid model doesn’t get a drastic price increase. The SEL hybrid with front-wheel drive costs $38,345 for 2024, just $800 more than the outgoing model.

The Santa Fe’s 2.5-liter engine engine makes 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and can reach 62 mph in 8.0 seconds. The other option is a smaller, 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid setup that delivers a total output of 231 hp and pairs with six-speed automatic.

1.6L Hybrid Trims FWD Price (Incl. destination) AWD Price (Incl. destination) SEL $38,345 $40,145 Limited $45,245 $47,045 Calligraphy $48,395 $50,195

The Santa Fe also grows in size in all directions compared to the outgoing version, making room for the third-row seats while increasing leg room. The automaker wrapped the new crossover in an upright and boxy design that's longer, taller, and wider than before. It can accommodate up to seven passengers.

Inside, Hyundai installed its Panoramic Curved Display that integrates the 12.3-inch driver’s display and infotainment screen into one gigantic piece. Physical buttons below the vents sit above an expansive cellphone cubby with dual wireless charging pads and under-console storage.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe with the 2.5-liter engine is arriving at dealers now. The hybrid will join the showroom floor sometime this spring.