Less than two weeks after the debut of the 2024 Porsche Panamera, the German company has another reason to celebrate. The firm marks the departure of the two-millionth Porsche car from its Leipzig assembly line, a stunning Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid adorned in the elegant Madeira Gold Metallic finish, which is now en route to its new owner in Dubai.

Since its inception in Leipzig in 2009, the Panamera model line has played a pivotal role in the success story of Porsche's production location in Saxony. The second generation's production commenced in 2016, marking the Panamera's integration as a “true Leipziger” when the assembly plant was expanded into a full factory with a paint shop and body production.

"The expansion to a full factory was a groundbreaking decision for the site," comments Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Management Board at the plant. "As a full factory, we manufacture models in their entirety, from the construction of the body to the final assembly. This has laid the foundation for new car projects and continued growth."

Porsche's Leipzig facility has also grown into a vital economic contributor and employer in the central German region, boasting a workforce of over 4,400 individuals. Over the years, the factory has also transformed into a hub of expertise for electric vehicles, and looking ahead, Porsche will be able to manufacture three types of powertrains – combustion, electric, and hybrid drives – on a single line.

As a final note, the 2024 Panamera is now available for order in the United States. It will hit dealerships in Spring 2024, with a starting price of $101,550, including a $1,650 destination charge. Additionally, the Panamera 4 will start at $108,550. The pricing details and arrival time for the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid will be disclosed by Porsche at a later date.