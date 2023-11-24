Porsche hosted the world premiere of the third-generation Panamera today in Shanghai where it took the gathered audience by surprise with the unveiling of a special car. Touted as a one-of-a-kind project, this glitzy Turbo model was developed by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division in charge of highly customized vehicles. The intent is to show that sky’s the limit when ordering the car through the Sonderwunsch (German for "special request") program.

Although this Panamera is technically a one-off, Porsche touts "all-but-unlimited options" for the new model, so in theory, you should be able to order one just like this. It wears a fancy two-tone paint based around a primary Leblon Violet Metallic color that has a violet shade with subtle chestnut accents. As if that wasn't eye-catching enough, the clear coat features flakes vaporized with real gold.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch

The lower section of the body is finished in solid black. Separating the two colors is a coachline painted in Avium Metallic. Never used before, this fresh hue has also been applied to the frames of the side windows as well as on the 21-inch centerlock wheels. To accentuate the two-tone look, Porsche painted the spoilers and door sills in solid black and it also applied a dark tint on the lights and windows. Rounding off the changes are the bronze quad exhaust tips.

The reason why Zuffenhausen isn't sharing any images of the interior is because the Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch's cabin won't be finalized until next year. This unique vehicle will serve as a demonstrator for those willing to dig deeper into their pockets to create a highly individualized car.

In the meantime, Porsche is already accepting orders for the new Panamera in the United States where it starts at $99,900. That's the price for the rear-wheel-drive model before the mandatory $1,650 destination and handling fees. The all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 retails from $106,900, with both set to reach dealers next spring. Pricing and availability details for the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid will be disclosed at a later date.