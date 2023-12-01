We have some good news for car-crazy Lego fans. The next round of Lego Speed Champions has leaked through the German retailer JB Spielwaren, featuring a Ford Mustang, two BMWs, and the Audi S1 E-Tron concept. But you'll likely have to wait until next year to get them.

BMW is immortalized in brick form with the M4 GT3 and M Hybrid V8, packaged together in a single kit. The real-life M Hybrid made its debut in June 2022, and it's set to race at Le Mans next year. The M4 GT3 has been around a bit longer, having been revealed at the beginning of last year.

The German theme continues with Audi. The bonkers S1 E-Tron Quattro – AKA the Hoonitron – is offered in its sleek glory as a 274-piece kit. It appears Audi is opting for a livery that doesn't include Ken Block, who tragically died at the beginning of 2023. We are presently standing by for one final Gymkhana featuring Block and the Hoonitron, filmed late in 2022 and slated to drop this month.

Lastly, muscle car fans have another Lego Mustang in the mix. The 2024 Dark Horse makes its brick debut, featured here in blue and consisting of 334 pieces. This is presently the range-topping Ford Mustang in the seventh-generation lineup, packing 500 horsepower from its 5.0-liter V8. It sits below the Mustang GTD, which packs 800 hp in its wild race-inspired body.

According to JB Speilwaren, the Mustang and Audi kits may not be available until March. THe BMW kit could drop in January, and while pre-order pricing for European shoppers is mentioned, US costs aren't available yet. If this round follows previous Speed Champions kits, expect pricing to be in the $20 to $40 range.