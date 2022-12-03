Listen to this article

If you're a fan of both Lego Speed Champions and the Fast and Furious franchise, this news will probably make your day. It appears that Lego is set to add yet another licensed movie property to its Speed Champions range in the form of the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) from the "2 Fast 2 Furious" movie. The product was previewed by a German Lego retailer JB Spielwaren.

Needless to say, the R34 Skyline was piloted by Paul Walker in the movie, which meant that the upcoming Lego Speed Champions product will also come with a Minifigure of the actor. As a Japanese import, the Lego version will also come in a right-hand-drive configuration, just like in the movie.

The Lego Speed Champions Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 will be joining James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from 2018, and Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger from The Fast and the Furious from 2020 in the lineup of licensed movie properties in Lego form.

No official details about the Lego Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 are out just yet, except for the 319 Lego bricks announced by JB Spielwaren. Then again, the photos show an attempt to capture the details of the movie car. That's more especially true when seen from the back, showing the iconic round taillights, as well as the painted rear wheel arch like the one seen in the movie.

The Lego Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 will be fully revealed in detail on January 3, 2023.

Pricing and availability in the US haven't been confirmed yet, but JB Spielwaren announced that pre-orders will begin on January 3. The price in that part of the world is listed at 21.24 euros or around $22 at the current exchange rates.