Just when you thought tires were safe, Ken Block reappears to atomize more rubber. The trailer for Electrikhana Two just dropped, featuring Block and the Audi S1 Hoonitron drifting, spinning, and wreaking general Gymkhana havoc throughout Mexico City. But of course, this exhibition is very different from all the rest. It is Block's final outing before his tragic passing in January 2023.

There isn't much to say about the new Gymkhana adventure at this point. Per the Hoonigan YouTube channel, it was filmed in late 2022 and was the last video Block did with the company he created. It's the second outing for the electric Audi, built specifically for Gymkhana action with a dual-motor setup generating 671 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Gallery: Audi S1 Hoonitron in Las Vegas

17 Photos

That's far less than the bonkers Hoonicorn Mustang Block drove for the better part of a decade, but the Audi's combination of instant torque and lack of a gearbox equates to biblical wheel speeds. During his first Electrikhana film in Las Vegas, he saw 118 mph on the digital readout while spinning a stationary donut. In a behind-the-scenes follow-up to the Vegas film, Block commented the S1 Hoonitron was the most advanced drift car he'd driven by far.

The trailer for Electrikhana Two opens with Block descending to the Hoonitron at the Plaza de Toros Mexico. After a short montage of previous Gymkhana outings, the trailer gives us flashes of Mexico City with Block doing his thing. By that, we mean plenty of sideways driving, a few jumps, some close calls, and gobs of tire smoke. It's bittersweet for sure, but it's nice to see 43 back in action one more time.

Block died on January 2, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in a snowmobiling accident. His legacy lives on, however. His wife Lucy campaigned in the 2023 American Rally Association (ARA) season driving an AWD Ford Fiesta, joined by Ken's former co-driver Alex Gelsomino in the co-driver seat.

Daughter Lia also campaigned a full ARA season (with Gelsomino's wife Rhianon as her co-driver), winning the Open 2WD championship and becoming the youngest ARA champion ever at age 16. Both women participated in this year's Pikes Peak Hill Climb, with Lia closing the event in a tribute pass to her Dad behind the wheel of the Hoonipigasus Porsche.