Listen to this article

Not so long ago, seeing a Lamborghini in the snow was a big deal. LM002 notwithstanding, that all changed a few years back with the arrival of the Urus. The all-season Lambo is expected to perform in any climate, and that goes for the future plug-in hybrid trim level. New spy shots capture a Urus PHEV test vehicle making sure winter weather is not an issue for the electrified super SUV.

And if rumors about the powertrain are correct, there shouldn't be any major surprises. Our sources believe that Lamborghini will borrow plug-in hybrid tech from Porsche, specifically the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and electric motor from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. If a Porsche engine in a Lamborghini sounds a bit sacrilegious, take heart in knowing it shouldn't be just a straight swap. Whereas Porsche offers 690 horsepower with this powertrain, Lamborghini could tweak it to make upwards of 820 hp in top trim, with a less-powerful variant making around 675 hp.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos

16 Photos

820 hp is obviously a significant increase over the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. However, it's worth noting that even the lower-powered Urus PHEV would eclipse the Urus Performante to become Lamborghini's new flagship SUV. Of course, the hybrid powertrain would also add weight to an already hefty SUV. Properly managing that weight – be it on pavement or snow – is part of the testing process.

Mechanical upgrades aren't the only changes hidden beneath the skin-tight camouflage wrap of this test vehicle. To help the Urus PHEV stand out from the pack, it wears a special front fascia with restyled lower vents. Higher up, this prototype also has different lights and a slightly different hood. We struggle to see any changes along the sides or at the rear. Small updates to the rear fascia, specifically with regard to the diffuser, are possible.

When will Lamborghini go public with the plug-in hybrid Urus? Rumors of the model surfaced way back in 2021, and we've had occasional prototype sightings since 2022. With sightings becoming more frequent, we could see a reveal sometime in the first half of this year.

Check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for more supercar news, available below.