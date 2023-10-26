We apologize for the wind noise, but we simply couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share a spy video of the Lamborghini Huracan successor testing somewhere in Spain. Caught on lovely winding roads, the "baby Lambo" is eerily quiet in the first part of the clip. That's because the new supercar will be a plug-in hybrid like its big brother, the Revuelto. We get to hear the engine around the 1:00 mark before the electrified machine reverses in EV mode.

The most exciting part of the video is at 1:14 when the driver fires up the internal combustion engine again. As expected, it sadly does not like the naturally aspirated V10 used in the Huracan and Audi R8. Instead, it's likely a downsized engine, possibly a twin-turbo V8, according to recent reports. Rumor has it the turbochargers are not going to kick until 7,000 rpm, so for the most part of the driving experience, it'll behave like a naturally aspirated engine. The redline is supposedly at 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spy Shots

16 Photos

As a sign of things to come amid stricter emissions regulations, the prototype seemed to rely more on the electric motor(s) than on the good ol' ICE. If it's anything like the Revuelto, the Huracan replacement will technically be front-wheel drive when reversing since in the flagship supercar, the two e-motors are used to reverse the car. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale also has an electric FWD mode.

Lamborghini has been tight-lipped about its new "entry-level" supercar but when the Revuelto debuted, it said the new eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox would also be installed in the Huracan successor. Even if it seems like the car will lose at least two cylinders, adding a pair of turbos along with hybrid boost is sure to result in a higher combined output. For reference, derivatives of the outgoing model such as the Performante, Evo, STO, and Tecnica have 631 hp.

Lest we forget the Urus will also go PHEV-only and logic tells us it'll have a similar powertrain, with the obvious exception of the ICE's placement at the front rather than in the middle. Both the Huracan and SUV are already sold out for the remainder of the production run and will be replaced at different times in 2024.