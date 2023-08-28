Today, Porsche introduced the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. The new variant adopts the styling cues from the SUV's recent mid-cycle refresh. It's also the automaker's most potent Cayenne model yet while replacing the previous Turbo variant.

Under the hood of Porsche's new model, which is available in SUV and Coupe body styles, is its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. It makes 591 horsepower and pairs with a 174-hp electric motor. The total system output is 729 hp and 700 pound-feet of torque. Porsche says the powertrain can propel the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. It has a 183-mph top speed.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

11 Photos

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has a larger 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which the automaker mounts under the cargo area. Porsche says a new 11-kilowatt on-board charger with a suitable power source can reduce the battery's charging time to under 2.5 hours. Other improvements increase the battery’s electric range, but the automaker didn’t disclose those numbers just yet.

Porsche controls the ride with its adaptive air suspension that's standard on the high-performance SUV. The system's two-chamber, two-valve technology allows for compression and rebound adjustability, letting Porsche expand the gap between the system's Comfort and Sport Plus settings. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is standard with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering available as options.

Unique Visuals

The Turbo E-Hybrid will stand out with its unique front fascia, which features larger air intakes. Porsche paints the wheel arches and lower rear fascia in the body color. Red brake calipers and two dual exhaust outlets complete the E-Hybrid's visual upgrades. It has standard HD-Matrix Design LED headlights as standard, too.

Inside, the SUV stands out with its Race-Tex headliner, heated GT Sport steering wheel, aluminum door and dash trim, and 18-way adjustable leather Sport seats. Fourteen-way adjustable Comfort seats are also available.

Porsche also offers a new 15-watt, air-conditioned wireless charging pad. The SUV receives the same improvements as the rest of the updated 2024 Cayenne lineup, including the updated dashboard that features a 12.6-inch curved driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Price And Availability

Porsche says the Turbo E-Hybrid is available to order now. It will begin reaching dealers in 2024's second quarter. Its price will start at $148,550 (price includes the $1,650 destination charge). The E-Hybrid Coupe is a tad more expensive, starting at $153,050.

The entry-level Cayenne continues to use a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that makes 348 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. It's also much cheaper than its Turbo E-Hybrid siblings, starting at $80,850. However, the Turbo E-Hybrid is more affordable than the $197,950 Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, which has 650 hp on tap.