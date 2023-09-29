They say money can't buy taste, but for a few thousand bucks, Bugatti has a new line of sunglasses that are sure to turn heads – for better or worse. As part of Collection Two, Bugatti has released five unique sunglass designs for the exceptionally wealthy to peruse.

The first pair is the most fascinating. On the surface, the traditional squared-off lenses appear unremarkable – but look closer. A flip-down visor reveals a tiny horseshoe grille just above the bridge of the nose with the "BUGATTI" wordmark front and center, you know, in case the gold "EB" logos on the arms weren't telling enough.

There's a second subtler pair of black glasses with a similar squared-off shape and "EB" logos on either side. There are also two gold-framed options – one with a tapered design and another pair of Harry Potter-looking spectacles – and a third black pair with a unique rounded shape with gold accents.

Legendary sunglass designer Larry Sands penned each of these looks and drew inspiration from Bugatti's lineup of "high performance, exquisite luxury, and innovative designs." The collection makes its debut at the SILMO show in Paris, and although pricing for Collection Two hasn't been released yet, Collection One costs anywhere from $1,295 to $15,000 depending on the pair.

And Bugatti sunglasses are far from the only non-car accessories that the French hypercar manufacturer produces. You can buy a bejeweled carbon fiber egg designed by Bugatti, a Bugatti safe, Bugatti bottle cases, and yes, even a Bugatti electric scooter.