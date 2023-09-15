Wooden replicas of modern vehicles can come in all shapes and sizes. The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor, built by the ND Woodworking Art YouTube channel, is in another league. It’s not only drivable, but it’s also big enough to fit people inside of it and carry cargo in the bed.

The build began with a metal chassis and frame that gave the vehicle its shape. Axles with chunky wheels were added before the body was attached. Slowly, the rough outline of a truck gave way to the familiar and rugged outline of the F-150 Raptor.

The replica had chunky fender flares, the truck’s aggressive front-end design, and its prominent under-bumper skid plate. That level of detail also hides inside, with the cabin featuring a full dashboard, center console, and bolstered seats with Raptor Branding. The final product featured a windshield, wipers, and working exterior lights, just like the real thing.

The replica will look different from the 2024 Raptor, as Ford just updated the entire F-150 lineup this week, giving America’s best-selling vehicle a design makeover. The new face is one of the most noticeable changes to the popular pickup, with redesigned headlights, bumper, and grille.

The video concludes with the builder letting his father drive the pickup with bikes in the back. It might not be as capable as the real thing or as big, but it looks like a rugged off-road pickup truck.

The Blue Oval also gave the truck a revamped rear with its new Pro Access Tailgate, the company’s answer to Ram and Chevrolet. It incorporates a swing-out door in the middle of the traditional drop-down tailgate that opens in three increments up to 100 degrees. The automaker also added a new storage box in the bed behind the passenger wheel, which is standard across the lineup.

The Raptor and Raptor R trucks were also updated, with the Raptor R getting a bump in power to over 700 horsepower. The Ram 1500 TRX makes 702 hp from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, two more than the Ford. The regular Raptor continues to use the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that produces 450 hp and 510 lb-ft.

The 2024 Ford F-150 will start at $38,565, with the Raptor R reaching nearly $119,000. The entry-level XL trim is still available, but it’s $2,090 more expensive than before.