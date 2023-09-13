Ford Motor Company unveiled a new 2024 F-150 on September 12 featuring revised styling and new features. A perennial bestseller, the versatile truck comes in a variety of configurations and offers something for everyone. In a surprise announcement during the livestream debut in Detroit, the automaker revealed the 2024 Raptor R would make over 700 horsepower for the new model year

It's not like the current Ford F-150 Raptor R lacks power. Even though the standard Raptor uses a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, Ford decided to up the ante with the R. It borrowed the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500 and tuned it to make an even 700 hp under the Raptor R's hood.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

18 Photos

The 2024 model obviously still packs the supercharged engine but Ford did not specify how much more power it will make. By comparison, the Ram TRX is equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, so it's a good bet the 2024 Raptor R will at least beat those numbers.

Other F-150 changes include a revised front end with standard LED headlights, the removal of the 3.3-liter V6 engine option, and the new Pro Access Tailgate, which incorporates a simple swing-out door in the middle of a traditional drop-down gate. Inside, the 12-inch driver and center console screens are standard, and there's an optional heads-up display. The Raptor gets new dual-valve shocks, and all trucks get a simplified option sheet that reduces order combinations but does not take away features.

The base price for the 2024 Raptor starts at $77,980 plus $1,995 in destination fees. To get the supercharged V8 with over 700 horsepower, buyers have to spec the Raptor R 803A package, which is a $31,575 add-on. That brings the total to $111,550, but that price buys a supremely capable off-road vehicle with sports car-like acceleration and thoroughly composed on-road handling.