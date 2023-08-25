Minivans are not as popular as crossovers and SUVs, but that doesn’t negate their usefulness. You can pack quite a bit into them, and Toyota took that to the max by turning the minivan into a mobile DJ booth with all the bells and whistles.

The minivan has a 60-speaker sound system that consists of four 12-inch subwoofers, 36 midrange speakers, 14 tweeters, and six percussion horns. It has 16 amplifiers that produce 25,000 watts of power. Professional-grade audio comes from a 12-channel Digital Sound Processor, while multiple connections are possible through the van’s eight-channel mixer.

Gallery: Toyota Sienna:Remix Concept

13 Photos

Toyota modified more than just the Sienna’s sound system. The automaker installed heavier springs, added a two-inch suspension lift, and put 22-inch wheels at all four corners. The company also used a lot of noise-dampening material.

The Sienna also replaced its rear liftgate with swing-out doors packed with speakers. The automaker also removed the van’s center roof panel, replacing it with a fully retractable panel and elevated platform for the mobile DJ booth, which features digital turntables.

It has six 56-volt Li-Ion batteries that power the 16 amps that are chargeable through two standard 110-volt plugs. They also power the 43-inch, high-definition TV in the back, which has WiFi for streaming video content or video games.

Texas-based Complete Customs built the concept for Toyota, with SiriusXM also collaborating on the project. It also has tunable dynamic LEDs and tunable under glow because no DJ booth is complete with a proper light show.

Toyota launched the fourth-generation Sienna for the 2021 model year with a standard hybrid. The 2.5-liter, electrified powertrain delivers a combined 245 horsepower, and Toyota offers it in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Sales for the Sienna are down 18.8 percent through the first six months of 2023. Toyota has sold 27,940 minivans so far, trailing the Honda Odyssey, which has sold nearly 40,000 examples during the same period. Both models trail the Chrysler Pacifica, which had sold almost 45,000 vehicles in the second quarter alone. The Pacifica has racked up 73,845 sales in the first half of of the year.

The 2023 Sienna is on sale now. It starts at $38,280 (all prices include the $1,395 destination charge). Toyota offers the van in seven trims: LE, XLE, XSE, Woodland Edition, 25th Anniversary Edition, Limited, and Platinum. The Platinum has a $57,740 starting price. While you can’t get this concept’s 60-speaker system in the van, customers can opt for the 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.