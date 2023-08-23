Toyota is enhancing the looks and offroad capabilities of its full-size Tundra and Sequoia for 2024. A new Nightshade Package adds black accents for the Limited trim level, while the Platnum grade gets the TRD Off-Road Package as an option. Additionally, all models can be ordered with a three-inch suspension lift as a factory-installed accessory.

The Nightshade Package is Toyota's cosmetic appearance package that adds blacked-out trim to everything from the Camry and Corolla to the Prius hybrid and Venza crossover. On the Tundra and Sequoia, it adds black accents to the 20-inch wheels, over fenders, grille, mirror caps, and badges. Available exclusively for the Limited trim, the Nightshade Package is available with the following exterior colors: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Lunar Rock, and Blueprint.

In addition to the cosmetic upgrades, the 2024 Tundra and Sequoia get a three-inch lift kit as an optional factory-installed accessory. Platinum trim level models also include the availability of the TRD Off-Road package as an option. This package adds Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select to control wheel spin, CRAWL Control low-speed, off-road cruise control, and downhill assist to help the driver navigate tricky terrain. Other standard equipment on the TRD package includes a locking rear differential and Multi-Terrain Monitor to view obstacles near the vehicle.

When the Tundra launched in 2022, it featured two new twin-turbo V6 powertrains, both teamed with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The standard i-FORCE twin-turbocharged V6 produces 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. An optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain increases the output to 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, allowing the Tundra to tow up to 12,000 pounds. The combination of gasoline and electric power also helps the Tundra get an estimated 20 miles per gallon in the city and 24 mpg highway.

The rest of Toyota's full-size truck and SUV lineup remains largely unchanged. Both vehicles are made in the US at Toyota's assembly facility in San Antonio, Texas, which was upgraded prior to the launch of the latest models.