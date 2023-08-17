The Toyota GR Supra rolls into 2024 with very few updates. The automaker introduced the 45th Anniversary Edition variant earlier this year, harkening back to the MkiV, with the rest of the lineup receiving a price increase over the 2023 model.

The 2024 Toyota GR Supra will start at $46,635 (all prices include the $1,095 destination charge). That gets customers the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s $900 more expensive than last year’s model, delivering 225 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Peak torque is available from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. The Supra 2.0 AT can reach 60 miles per hour in a claimed 5.0 seconds.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota GR Supra

18 Photos

The entry-level Supra 3.0 variant now costs $55,595 for 2024, a $900 increase. The 3.0 Premium costs $58,745, while the new 45th Anniversary Edition is $65,470. All models wear Michelin Super Sport tires, and the 3.0 grades feature an active rear sport differential as standard.

The 3.0 models pack a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. It’s available with a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Those looking for the quickest sprints to 60 should opt for the automatic, as it completes the run in 3.9 seconds compared to the manual-equipped model’s 4.2-second time.

Trim 2023 Price 2024 Price GR Supra 2.0 $45,735 $46,635 GR Supra 3.0 Base $54,695 $55,595 GR Supra 3.0 Premium $57,845 $58,745 45th Anniversary N/A $65,470

New for 2024 is the hazelnut interior color option for the Supra 3.0 Premium models. Toyota pairs the rich light brown color with black on the dash and doors. The standard interior for the 2.0 and 3.0 models feature black soft-touch Alcantara and leather-trimmed sport seats.

The Supra 45th Anniversary Edition receives a unique Mikan Blast paint, black 19-inch wheels, black graphics, and an adjustable rear spoiler. Toyota plans to produce just 900 examples of the special-edition model, which is also available in Absolute Zero white. The automaker will split the production between the two colors.

Toyota says the 2024 GR Supra will begin arriving at dealers this fall, with the Anniversary Edition coming in the winter. The 2024 model is on the configurator, so you can build yours now while you wait.s