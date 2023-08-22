A new batch of spy photos provides a fresh look at the hotter trim of the Alpine A110 that's under development. The name of this variant remains a mystery, but it has a more aggressive appearance than any other existing trims.

This A110 has a front fascia that's similar to the R, except for canards on the outer corners. The hood gains a pair of large openings near the base of the windshield.

The profile view indicates that this Alpine has a lower ride than other A110 variants. This car wears mismatched wheels. The ones in front have a black finish and Y-shaped spokes, and the pieces in the rear have a complex, interwoven design.

The rear features a panel that covers the rear window, and this piece has a fin in the center. The wing is more aggressive than any other A110 variants, including having larger endplates. The diffuser and exhaust layout looks the same as what's on the R trim.

The powertrain for this A110 variant is still a mystery. Because it shares some parts with the R model, we expect this one to be at least that potent. It uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. That trim level can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

We don't yet have a good look inside this A110 variant. The existing R has carbon-fiber monocoque seats from Sabelt with six-point harnesses.

It's also not clear when this vehicle might debut. The A110 R premiered in October 2022, and the company started taking orders in November. There have been Le Mans and Fernando Alonso special editions since then.

Earlier spy shots (above) caught this hotter A110 testing a few weeks ago. It looked a lot like the car in these new photos except with different wheels. They had broad, Y-shaped spokes and a polished finish.

Don't expect to see this A110 in the United States. However, the brand plans to expand to the US in 2027 and offer electric vehicles.

Source: SH Proshots

