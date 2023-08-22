A new batch of spy photos provides a fresh look at the hotter trim of the Alpine A110 that's under development. The name of this variant remains a mystery, but it has a more aggressive appearance than any other existing trims.

This A110 has a front fascia that's similar to the R, except for canards on the outer corners. The hood gains a pair of large openings near the base of the windshield.

Gallery: Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos

15 Photos

The profile view indicates that this Alpine has a lower ride than other A110 variants. This car wears mismatched wheels. The ones in front have a black finish and Y-shaped spokes, and the pieces in the rear have a complex, interwoven design.

The rear features a panel that covers the rear window, and this piece has a fin in the center. The wing is more aggressive than any other A110 variants, including having larger endplates. The diffuser and exhaust layout looks the same as what's on the R trim.

The powertrain for this A110 variant is still a mystery. Because it shares some parts with the R model, we expect this one to be at least that potent. It uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. That trim level can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

We don't yet have a good look inside this A110 variant. The existing R has carbon-fiber monocoque seats from Sabelt with six-point harnesses.

It's also not clear when this vehicle might debut. The A110 R premiered in October 2022, and the company started taking orders in November. There have been Le Mans and Fernando Alonso special editions since then.

Gallery: Alpine A110 Extreme Spy Shots

23 Photos

Earlier spy shots (above) caught this hotter A110 testing a few weeks ago. It looked a lot like the car in these new photos except with different wheels. They had broad, Y-shaped spokes and a polished finish.

Don't expect to see this A110 in the United States. However, the brand plans to expand to the US in 2027 and offer electric vehicles.