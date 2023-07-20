Alpine – Renault’s standalone performance brand – is enjoying a very successful year in terms of sales so far. Strong demand usually means a production boost and the marque admits it is currently running at its full capacity in order to meet the demand. This is probably a good problem to have, especially ahead of the massive expansion Alpine is planning by the end of the decade.

June alone saw 593 registrations for Alpine. This isn’t an impressive number but bear in mind the French company isn’t a mainstream brand and offers a very limited product range for the time being. This number also represents a 71 percent increase over June last year and is also the most successful single month in Alpine’s history after beating the previous record of 536 cars from March 2019.

During the first six months of 2023, the firm delivered a total of 1,863 cars, up by 159 units or 9 percent compared to 2022. Last year, in turn, saw a sales record for Alpine with a major increase in sales of 33 percent compared to 2021.

Different special versions of the A110 contribute to the sales increase with the A110 GT, A110 S, and A110 R mix of versions accounting for around 77 percent of all deliveries in the first half of the year. Alpine also proudly says it sold 73 of all 200 examples of the A110 San Remo edition in just a few days. The same is also valid for the A110 R Le Mans, of which just 100 units will be built. Alpine’s registrations by market follow below:

World Volume Variation

(vs 1st semester 2022) France 1 052 +11% Germany 208 +23% United Kingdom 174 +2% Belgium 114 +4% Japan 98 +9% Switzerland 61 +3% Italy 36 +38% Spain 25 -43% Poland 24 +60% Austria 22 -21% Czech Republic 12 +500% Netherlands 12 -25% Reunion 7 +75% Slovenia 5 +67% Portugal 4 +300% Sweden 4 -50% Singapore 4 -64% Hungary 1 -83% TOTAL 1 863 +9%

Meanwhile, Alpine is working on a major push toward a fully electric product range by the end of the decade. A recent teaser image hinted at seven electric vehicles, including the A290 coming next year and a larger C-segment Crossover GT. An electric replacement for the A110 is planned for a launch in 2026.