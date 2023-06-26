Alpine wants to blossom in the following years, but it can't do it only by relying on its parent company Renault. For this reason, the French niche brand has inked deals with several investors willing to spend the money necessary to fund the company's lofty ambitions both in terms of road cars and Formula 1. On the racing side, one of the new partners is Maximum Effort Investments, co-founded by none other than actor Ryan Reynolds.

Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners are also supporting the brand's F1 efforts. Meanwhile, Alpine will compete in the 2024 World Endurance Championship, having recently revealed the LMDh challenger as the A424_β powered by a 3.4-liter, single-turbo V6 hybrid making 670 hp. As far as road-going cars are concerned, no fewer than seven will be launched by the end of the decade.

2023 Alpine A290_β concept

76 Photos

The adjacent shadowy teaser image depicts the full portfolio. In chronological order, the A290 is coming next year as a sporty version of the reborn Renault 5. The subcompact hatchback will be joined a year later by a larger C-segment Crossover GT, while the electric A110 replacement is scheduled to come out in 2026. Later in the decade, there's going to be a roadster version of the electric A110. In addition, Alpine will dust off the "A310" last used in 1984 for a new electric four-seat sports coupe.

Closer to 2030 will be larger D/E segment models sitting at the top of the lineup. At the beginning of the year, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi hinted they'll be SUVs to rival the Porsche Macan and Cayenne. The head honcho went on to say both will have coupe-derived styling and measure approximately five meters (197 inches) long while tipping the scales at about 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).

A global expansion is planned from 2027 when Alpine will enter new markets, including the United States. The backbone of this promising seven-model lineup will be the APP – Alpine Performance Platform. However, the future isn't all about battery-powered EVs as the brand is also pursuing hydrogen-fueled combustion engines.

In case you haven't heard, Alpine and Lotus have parted ways, so these new models belonging to the so-called "Dream Garage" will be an all-Alpine effort.