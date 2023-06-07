Alpine has a long history of competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including an overall win in 1978, and the company is preparing to unveil a new LMDh Hypercar entry at this year's event. The Alpine A110 R Le Mans edition now debuts as a tribute to the brand's past and future competition in the world-famous endurance race. It's limited to 100 units and costs the equvalent of $150,000 (140,000 euros). Alpine begins taking orders for them on June 8.

The A110 R is the starting point for this special edition, and this version retains the model's carbon-fiber hood, roof, engine cover, rear wing, and wheels. This edition gains what Alpine calls a Road & Track chock that lowers and stiffens the car by five percent. There are also revisions to the suspension setup versus the standard model.

Aesthetic tweaks to the Le Mans version include a white body with blue accents including a double stripe that runs the length of the body. There are matching end caps on the wing and piping on the wheels. The rear decklid gains a more prominent center fin, which Alpine says is a nod to the A480 race car. Le Mans badges appear on the front spoilers, side sills, and headrests. A laser engraving of the track outline is on the sun visor. A plaque shows that this car is one of 100.

A110 R Le Mans edition buyers get a few additional perks. They get accesses to Alpine Elf Endurance Team facilities in 2024. Plus, these folks get to take a lap of Le Mans on the morning before the start of the race.

The Le Mans edition follows the A110 R Fernando Alonso that costs the equivalent of a hefty $159,00 (148,000 euros) in France whereas the standard R is the equivalent of $113,000 (105,000 euros). It's available in a limited run of 32 units, which refers to the number of grands prix victories for the F1 veteran.

This special edition comes exclusively in matte blue and has Alonso's signature on rear quarter glass. The sun visor has the racer's motto: "There is more than one path to the top of the mountain."

The A110 R, including these special editions, packs a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 250 pound-feet. The extensive use of carbon fiber keeps the weight down to 2,385 pounds, which is 75 pounds less than over variants. This setup gets the car to 62 miles per hour in 3.9 seeconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

