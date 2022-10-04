Listen to this article

Demonstrating you can extract more performance from a sports car in other ways than just adding power, Alpine is unveiling the A110 R. It's based on the updated S model introduced for the 2022 model year but with various improvements focusing outside of the powertrain. By making generous use of carbon fiber, Renault's sporty brand has managed to shave off 34 kilograms (75 pounds). It takes weight down to a remarkably low 1,082 kg (2,385 lbs).

The impressive diet consists of a carbon fiber hood featuring dual air intakes for improved aero. It removes 2.9 kg (6.4 lbs) of fat compared to the A110 S' bonnet and gives the Porsche Cayman's rival a track car vibe. The 18-inch wheels are also completely made from the same lightweight material and cut 12.5 kg (27.5 lbs). Look closer and you’ll notice they have an asymmetrical design since the front wheels have an open design while the rear ones are more closed.

More carbon is found at the back where the engine cover is manufactured entirely from the same material. Yes, the rear glass is gone, so rear visibility is substantially hindered for the sake of lightness. Hopping inside the cabin, Alpine has installed Sabelt Track monocoque seats made from carbon fiber to trim 5 kg (11 lbs). The body-hugging seats come fitted with a six-point harness and provide greater lateral support.

In terms of performance, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes 3.9 seconds, thus shaving off three-tenths of a second compared to the A110 S. Flat out, the new A110 R (from "Radical") will do 177 mph (285 km/h) or 6 mph (10 km/h) more than the previous range-topping version. Aerodynamic tweaks were made to the diffuser and in other areas to boost downforce and reduce drag.

The R boasts a stiffer suspension setup with the ground clearance lowered by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches). Courtesy of adjustable dampers, the A110 R can be brought closer to the road by an additional 10 mm (0.4 in). Those carbon fiber wheels we mentioned come shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tires measuring 215/40 R18 at the front and 245/40 R18 at the rear.

The stopping power is supplied by Brembo brakes with 320-mm discs at both axles with improved cooling for more hot laps around a track. Another notable mechanical upgrade is the dual exhaust system, now featuring a double wall produced using 3D printing. It does a better job of isolating exhaust gases to protect the adjacent components.

Alpine is presenting the 2023 A110 R in a Racing Matte Blue launch color as a nod to the motorsport division’s A522 Formula 1 car for this year’s championship. It comes with a carbon fiber roof finished in glossy black while the interior hosts a telemetry system with all the relevant data an enthusiast driver would need.

The order books are programmed to open in November. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but it's certainly going to command a significant premium over the A110 S available in France from €71,500.