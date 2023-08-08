New spy shots show Alpine working on yet another iteration of the A110. We don't yet know the model's name, but the photos suggest that it's a more extreme version of the already potent sports coupe.

This A110 is under development on the Nürburgring and the nearby roads. The nose is similar to the existing A110 R (comparison below). This more extreme model gains canards on the corners and an extra layer for the front splitter. The hood features larger inlets near the windshield's base.

Alpine A110 Extreme Spy Shot 2023 Alpine A110 R

Things don't change much along the sides. This car rides on polished wheels with Y-shaped spokes. There are slotted front and rear brake discs with red calipers. The ride height appears to be even lower than the existing R variant.

Gallery: Alpine A110 Extreme Spy Shots

This more extreme A110 has a rear like the R model, where a panel covers the entire back window. The piece has a central fin. The tail features a tall wing with big end caps and a spoiler on the deck lid.

The exhaust layout appears to come from the R, too. Two pipes are coming out of the center, and a diffuser surrounds them.

These photos don't provide a look inside this more extreme A110. The R model (below) already offers carbon-fiber monocoque seats from Sabelt with six-point harnesses. This means the company already has a supplier for providing chairs for aggressive driving.

This model's powertrain is a mystery. The A110 R is currently the hottest variant. It uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. This allows the vehicle to reach 62 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

It's also not clear when this variant might debut. Alpine launched the R in October 2022 and began taking orders for them in November of that year. Since then, the brand has launched Le Mans and Fernando Alonso special editions.