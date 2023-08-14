The first all-electric model in the history of Rolls-Royce, the Spectre coupe, will make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week.

Described as the world's first ultra-luxury electric super coupe, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will make its US public debut at "The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering" on August 18.

Designed to be a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second, the Spectre is the first step toward the brand becoming fully electric by the end of 2030. The luxurious EV is a true four-seater, with a rear compartment designed to cosset passengers in a luxurious "art lounge."

At Monterey Car Week, Rolls-Royce Bespoke will unveil a new collection of colors with Spectre, showcasing a commission in new Morganite color, named after the rare gemstone.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre showcased in Monterey features an Aero two-tone finish of Black over Morganite, 23-inch seven spoke partial polished wheels, and a Cashmere interior featuring Scivaro Grey highlights and Obsidian Ayous wood.

Rolls-Royce is also showcasing the debut of Starlight Doors and illuminated fascia on this commission. The illuminated fascia features 5,500 stars surrounding the nameplate, while the Starlight Doors add 4,796 "stars" illuminating the interior.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre also introduces Spirit, a completely redesigned digital architecture that's said to connect the client with their car more closely than ever. For the first time, the Spirit interface will enable clients to extend their Bespoke commission into the digital realm, including selecting the color of instrument dials to complement their interior design.

Built on the brand’s proprietary "Architecture of Luxury," the Spectre is said to deliver Rolls-Royce's quietest "magic carpet ride" ever. A 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack weighing 1,500 pounds (700 kilograms) gives the Spectre a manufacturer-estimated range of around 260 miles on a single charge.

The battery powers two electric motors – one on each axle – delivering a total of 584 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, enough for a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. Prices start at $420,000 in the US.

The Spectre's North American debut in Monterey will be hosted by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA President, Martin Fritsches, and Global Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.