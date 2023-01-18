Listen to this article

Briggs Automotive Company – better known as BAC – has a new chairman. The exotic sports car automaker has appointed Mike Flewitt, who joins the company’s senior leadership team after leaving McLaren in October 2021. Flewitt has more than four decades of experience in the automotive industry and BAC believes he will bring his “world-class automotive innovation, manufacturing, and strategic management expertise” to the manufacturer.

BAC has been enjoying a growing demand for its single-seater Mono sports car and it sees potential to further expand its business into new markets around the globe. In 2023, the UK brand is expected to launch new additions to the Mono portfolio. The company also works on new technologies for the future.

“With BAC’s recent successful expansion across Europe, North America, and Asia, the brand is rapidly expanding as a bona fide global player,” Flewitt comments after accepting to join BAC. “Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model lineup, I am honored and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian’s offer to join as Chairman and become part of the BAC story. And given that I started my automotive career on a production line down the road in Halewood, it feels very good to be coming home to Liverpool.”

Flewitt has a successful history of launching new sports cars and supercars and his experience will be very important in BAC’s ambitious scale-up plan and new product development for the coming years. Flewitt led McLaren’s automotive division between 2013 and 2021 and was responsible for the launch of different full-range car lines. It is probably fair to say he had a deciding role in transforming McLaren into one of the world’s leading supercar brands.

About a month ago, BAC celebrated the production of the 150th Mono single-seater. It was a Mono R with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter mill generating 342 horsepower (255 kilowatts). The engine is mated to a Formula 3-derived six-speed sequential gearbox.

BAC was founded in 2009 and the first Mono arrived about two years later. Last year, it expanded its retail network to new markets, including Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia. The automaker is headquartered in Liverpool where it also hand-builds its cars. As a final note, Flewitt was in McLaren replaced by former Ferrari CEO Michael Leiters.