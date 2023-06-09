BAC, the Briggs Automotive Company, ended 2022 by building its 150th Mono and expanding its retail network around the world. This year, the company will continue to grow, with the bespoke manufacturer expanding its dealer network with three new locations across the US.

The three new dealerships will be Philadelphia, Greenwich, and Newport Beach. BAC partnered with RDS Automotive Group to operate the facilities, including servicing and aftersales. The expansion will make it easier for customers to access the BAC Bespoke process, a customization program offered for the Mono.

The company was founded in 2009, with the first Mono hitting the streets in 2011. The expansion last year gave BAC a total of 48 export territories for the model, opening up retail centers in Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Last year, the company’s 150th Mono produced was the covered Mono R. It features a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces a stout 342 horsepower. It pairs with a Formula 3-derived six-speed sequential gearbox. The owner customized it through BAC’s bespoke program, adding Highlighter Yellow accents to the silver-painted car.

If the Mono R is too much, BAC does offer a less-potent Mono. It is still bonkers, offering just over 300 hp from the 2.5-liter engine, which can send the single-seater to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds. It has a 170-mph top speed.

Chris Lockhart, BAC’s Head of Global Sales, said that the US is the company’s largest global market, adding, “Today marks yet another momentous milestone in BAC’s journey with the launch of our official operations in North America.” BAC has been in the US for a while, but customers had to import them before 2017 when the company opened a dealer in Arizona.

Earlier this year, ex-McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt joined BAC’s leadership team as the company emphasized its effort to expand its operations. Flewitt spent eight years at McLaren, overseeing numerous model launches from 2013 to 2021 and joining just after the launch of the MP4-12C.