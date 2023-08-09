Infiniti will showcase its future design direction at Pebble Beach. The luxury automaker will reveal the QX Monograph concept, a car the company says will have “bold proportions” and “previews striking design elements.” It debuts on Thursday, August 17.

The concept will feature an evolution of the company’s double-arched grille and digital piano key lighting motif. Sadly, the teaser image Infiniti released doesn’t reveal much of what we will see. The photo shows the vehicle’s cascading grille and the automaker’s new 3D logo, which launched earlier this summer as part of the brand’s effort to refresh its image.

Gallery: Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

9 Photos

Infiniti could launch its new design direction with the next-generation QX80 that’s in development, and the QX Monograph concept could be a preview of that model. Our spy photographers captured the large SUV testing on Michigan roads earlier this year, featuring a split-headlight design, new daytime running lights, and other styling updates.

If Infiniti’s past debuts are any indication, the QX Monograph might look production-ready when it breaks cover. Infiniti previewed the second-generation QX60 with a similar QX60 Monograph in 2020, with much of the concept’s overall design making it into production.

The new concept won’t be the only thing to see from Nissan and Infiniti at Pebble Beach this year. The automaker is bringing four quarter-scale design models to the show, putting them on public display for the first time. The company has found nearly 100 models that its designers and craftspeople are restoring and rebuilding, with Nissan planning to share more about them later.

It is bringing the 1916 DAT 41, the 1966 Prince Skyline 2000-GTB, the 1970 Nissan Skyline H/T, and the 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R. Infiniti will also display the QX60, the Q50 Red Sport, and other models. Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design, will offer an in-depth walkaround of the concept’s styling at the reveal.

This year’s Pebble Beach is getting exciting with several planned reveals. Aston Martin will launch a new model alongside Maserati, Hennessey, and Pininfarina reveals. Lamborghini will introduce a new electric concept car, while Acura debuts its first EV, the ZDX.

Infiniti’s new design direction and brand refresh, which includes a signature scent and sound, could help reinvigorate sales. While the luxury brand ended 2022 with sales down over 20 percent, they are up 48.1 percent through the first six months of the year.