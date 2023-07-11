Here's something you don't see every day. And frankly, it's something we hope we never see again. Race tracks are a place where folks can enjoy the performance of their vehicles in a controlled environment. As such, a freaking Amazon delivery van was likely the last thing this driver expected to see after making a seven-second run. And yet there it is, Prime logo and all.

The video was shared recently on Reddit, featuring an in-car look at the pass in question. According to the post and subsequent comments from fingeritoutdude, the location is allegedly Clarksville Speedway in Tennessee. We don't have a specific date for when this delivery fail occurred, but given the abundance of darkness, we'll go out on a limb and say the van driver was running late.

Fortunately, this particular drag strip appears to be an eighth-mile track. That means slower speeds versus a quarter-mile facility, and while we don't know how fast this driver was going at the finish, experience tells us that's probably close to 100 mph through the lights. It looks like this was a bracket racing event, given the much slower competitor in the right lane. As such, we suspect that driver didn't have any trouble stopping short.

But props to the person behind the wheel in this dedicated drag car. We see brake lights on the van appear shortly after the car crosses the line, and the code brown moment comes shortly thereafter when it's clear the van is actually entering the track. Around the 15-second mark we see both hands grab the wheel, and the car noticeably slows down. There could even be a bit of tire noise during the hard deceleration, and we love the moment when the driver goes for the non-existent horn. Honestly, we probably would've done the same thing.

Motor1.com attempted to contact both the Reddit member and the alleged race track to confirm the location and try to learn more about this crazy incident. Messages weren't returned so unfortunately, what you see is what you get. Comments in the post state there's new home construction happening nearby, and it's theorized the van driver was trying to get there.

We've certainly seen plenty of GPS fails, and it's not uncommon for small race tracks to have a fairly open layout with easy access. But exactly how a delivery driver fails to notice a brightly lit race track with loud cars screaming down it is anyone's guess.