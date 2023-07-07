Lotus will roll into this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with quite the show for attendees. The automaker will have its largest stand ever at the event, with the four-cylinder Emira making its public debut. It’ll be one of four Lotus cars to tackle the festival’s hill climb course.

Lotus will begin delivering the four-cylinder, Mercedes-AMG-powered Emira later this year. However, First Edition models won’t arrive in the US until early 2024. The car debuted two years ago with two powertrain options – a Toyota-sourced supercharged V6 and a turbocharged four-cylinder from AMG. The two engines make 400 and 360 horsepower, respectively.

Gallery: 2022 Lotus Emira

16 Photos

The Emira is the company’s final combustion-powered car, filling the hole left by the Elise, Exige, and Evora’s retirement. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine can propel the car to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds, sending it to a 180-mph top speed.

The V6-powered Emira will arrive in Q3 2023 in the First Edition guise, but the transmission choice will restrain the 3.5-liter engine. The automatic gearbox limits the top speed to 169 mph, taking 4.6 seconds to reach 60 mph. The manual-equipped version can hit 180 mph and sprint to 60 in 4.2 seconds. The Emira V6 First Edition will go on sale at $105,400 (the price excludes the destination charge).

The Eletre and Evija will also be in attendance. The pair and the two Emira variants will participate in the hill climb event throughout the weekend. Deliveries for the electric crossover start soon in the UK and Europe, and the Emira and Eletre will be on display at the event’s First Look Paddock.

Lotus is working hard to revamp its lineup, and Goodwood is a great place to show it off. The automaker is working hard to expand its portfolio in the EV era further, prepping the Type 133 electric sedan that our spy photographers have already captured out testing. It’ll allegedly have up to 905 horsepower on tap, just like the Eletre R.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has become a popular venue for automakers to reveal new cars and concepts, and this year’s event will be no different. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Caterham Project V will break cover, Lamborghini’s LMDh race car will debut, and the AIM EV Sport 01 concept revealed earlier this week will run the hill climb.