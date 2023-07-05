Caterham released a new teaser for the Project V EV, showing off the vehicle's rear. The British automaker also put out a brief video providing glimpses of a bit more of the body. The model debuts July 12 and goes on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that starts July 13.

The Project V's rear features prominent oval-shaped taillights. The roof has a rounded shape. In profile, the vehicle has arching fenders. The nose has large inlets in the lower corners. So far, horizontal running lights are visible, but the main lamps aren't noticeable in the teaser image.

Judging from the proportions visible in the teasers, we suspect the Project V is a two-seater. If not, folks in the rear seat would probably be cramped. None of the images or videos provide a look into the cabin to show us the dashboard layout.

Italdesign created the Project V's look. Unlike Caterham's classic Seven models, this one has an actual roof. The brand says the model shows its new styling language.

Caterham isn't yet offering any mechanical details about the Project V other than it uses a fully electric powertrain. The brand is famous for constructing lightweight machines, so we are curious to see whether the EV can maintain the low mass from previous offerings.

Following the debut at Goodwood, we don't yet know when the Project V actually begins deliveries. The model's price is still a mystery, too.

Caterham started teasing the Project V shortly after debuting the EV Seven as a one-off proof of concept. It has an electric motor making 240 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and this output allows for reaching 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds. The model only weighs 154 pounds more than the existing, combustion-powered Seven 485.

In April 2023, Caterham started moving to a new 54,000-square-foot headquarters in Dartford, Kent, England. The facility puts all of the production, engineering, motorsport, and commercial employees in the same building. The company intends to boost production by 50 percent to around 750 cars a year.