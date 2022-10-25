Listen to this article

We learned a lot about the Lotus Eletre when it debuted earlier this year. However, Lotus has provided more details about its electric SUV that fill in a lot of gaps about the model. It’ll be available in three trims: Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R

The standard, single-speed powertrain produces 603 hp (450 kilowatts) and 523 pound-feet (710 Newton-meters) of torque. The Eletre R packs the high-powered, dual-speed system making 905 hp (675 kW) and 726 lb-ft (985 Nm) of torque. The R can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.95 seconds and reach a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph). The less-powerful Eletre and Eletre S need 4.5 seconds to complete the same sprint.

Gallery: Lotus Eletre

31 Photos

Lotus says the single-speed SUV will return up to 373 miles (600 kilometers) of range. The potent Eletre R is restricted to a max of 309 miles (490 km). Both pack the same 112-kilowatt-hour battery, which can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes using rapid charging. Lotus still hasn’t revealed the SUV’s weight.

The Eletre is going on sale first in China, the UK, and Europe. When it does arrive, Lotus will offer it in six exterior colors: Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Gray, Blossom Gray, and Solar Yellow. Lotus will introduce more colors later. There will be five different wheel designs in 20-, 22-, and 23-inch sizes, with six caliper colors available.

Inside, the automaker will offer the SUV one of six unique interiors. Lotus will also incorporate environmentally friendly alternatives to leather into the cabin and use artificial fibers for carpets and the cargo liner. The material is 100-percent recycled and 100-percent recyclable.

Lotus has been testing the Eletre at the Nurburgring race track, and the car is expected to achieve its performance targets. The automaker revealed that it’s working on technology that’d allow the Eletre to drive the famous track autonomously.

Customer deliveries begin early next year. Lotus says there are “well-advanced” plans for the SUV’s arrival in North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions. The rollout begins in 2024. Specs and pricing information for the Eletre in those markets will arrive closer to the model’s launch in those regions. The Lotus Eletre will go on sale in the UK for £89,500 ($102,747 at today’s exchange rate).