It's been nearly a year since Hyundai revealed the N Vision 73 Concept car last summer. It was a neat debut that seemed to have faded into automotive history. However, the car is still garnering all the attention wherever it goes, and a new video shows it cruising at the 2023 Villa d'Este, capturing the hydrogen-powered concept's unique powertrain note.

The Hyundai sounds like one of those Dyson hand dryers in those fancy public bathrooms. It's loud at any speed, including standing still while parked on the grass. Powering the N Vision 74 is a hydrogen fuel cell and a battery.

Two electric motors power the rear wheels, producing 671 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, but the soundtrack doesn't communicate that it has all that power. The concept features torque vectoring for improved cornering, with Hyundai claiming the car can travel 373 miles with the battery and fuel cell filled up.

At the time of the concept's debut, which Hyundai revealed alongside the RN22e, the company's executive vice president and head of the customer experience division said that the two concepts "play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles." However, the company didn't elaborate.

A rumor circulated earlier this month that Hyundai would put the concept into production, but the automaker was quick to refute that claim. However, a few days later, the company's chief creative officer hinted at the possibility that it could enter production, muddying the waters on what Hyundai has planned with the model, although there are plans for a one-off Pony Coupe.

If Hyundai doesn't produce it, Lego might, and it could be the only way for us enthusiasts to get our hands on the concept. Right now, the design is a Lego Ideas proposal and requires 10,000 followers for the project to undergo a review that could lead to it selling a kit. The proposed kit has 2,977 pieces, with stickers adding the proper branding. Go and support it because it doesn't look like it'll ever be something we can buy.