Cupra launched the Born in May 2021, which makes the electric hatch one of the relatively fresh products on the European market. However, the Spanish company, now a standalone performance brand under SEAT’s umbrella, has been working on a refresh for the model since September last year. Today, we can share new spy photos with the facelifted Born, which were taken by our spy photographers in the Alps.

This prototype appears to be the exact same vehicle that was spotted last year and it’s not a surprise that the amount of camouflage hasn’t changed in the last several months. The front end seems to be the focus of the redesign as camo foil covers the entire fascia, including the headlights and front fenders. The changes won’t be drastic but will likely include a new closed-off grille design, revised LED lights, and a slightly modified front bumper.

Gallery: Cupra Born facelift new spy photos

10 Photos

Not much is going on at the back, though. The rear fascia is almost completely uncovered with the only exception being the center area of the boot lid where the Cupra logo sits. Most likely, the camouflage doesn’t cover an actual design change but keeps the emblem hidden. Other changes compared to the existing Cupra include the different wheels, but those rims probably aren’t going to be available for the final product as they appear to have some sort of measuring equipment attached in the middle.

For the uninitiated, the Born is a sportier take on the Volkswagen ID.3. In fact, with this prototype, the Spanish automaker could be testing a dual-motor powertrain for the hot electric hatch. Although Cupra hasn’t confirmed it is working on an AWD version, we know Volkswagen is working on an ID.3 equipped with two electric motors and it makes sense for its Spanish brother to also receive that powertrain.

As a final note, a recent report indicated that SEAT could be turned into an urban mobility company by the end of the decade. Cupra, in turn, should continue building electric vehicles with a focus on performance and styling.