Following a preview at the end of last month, Hyundai has released more details and a complete photo gallery of the facelifted Elantra. Mind you, this is technically an "Avante" since that's the small sedan's name in South Korea. That said, the global model is expected to receive the same updates later this year. The KR-spec model has gone on sale today with an array of updates, beyond the subtle styling changes we've already talked about.

The updated Avante is the latest car to get a built-in dashcam. It's mounted at the top of the windshield and sends footage to either the infotainment screen or straight to a smartphone. Speaking of which, the mobile device running on iOS or Android can now double as a digital key. Owners can lock and unlock the Korean Elantra and share usage right with up to seven people.

2024 Hyundai Avante (South Korea)

49 Photos

The air conditioning system has a feature called "After-Blow" to reduce mold growth. Hyundai unveiled the technology back in 2020 and what it does is it dries the AC. How does it work? "After the engine is turned off and the condensate on the evaporator drains naturally for about 30 minutes, 'After-Blow' activates for 10 minutes to dry the evaporator and any condensate leftover in the air passage. The air-conditioning system automatically allows influx of outside air during this time to prevent humidity from building up."

You won't have to worry about returning to a car with a dead battery since there's a sensor that can sense when the battery is running low to stop the After-Blow from draining it completely. The system won't be activated when outside temperatures are low or when the AC has not been used for an extended amount of time.

In its domestic market, the Avante/Elantra is available with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine making 121 horsepower and 114 pound-feet (154 Newton-meters) of torque. Alternatively, buyers can also get a 1.6 LPi that can run on liquified petroleum gas (LPG). Newly designed air curtains in the front bumper should marginally improve fuel efficiency.

We're expecting the Elantra N to get similar updates either by the end of this year or in 2024. Hyundai has already announced there will be a next-generation performance version with a combustion engine.