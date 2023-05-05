Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

2024 Audi A5 And S5 Spied In Action On The Road And At The Track

Audi allegedly plans to rename the next-gen A4 by calling it the A5. The company's strategy is allegedly to use even numbers for electric vehicles and odd numerals for combustion-powered machines. This gallery catches not only the standard version but also the sporty S5.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A5 And S5 Spy Photos

2024 Audi A5 Rear View Spy Photo
18 Photos
Next-Gen Audi A6 Sedan, Wagon, And S6 PHEV Spied As Test Mules

The next Audi A6 is in the early stages of development. At this point, the company is still using the existing model as test mules for working on the new one.

Gallery: Audi A6 Spy Photos

Audi A6 Spy Photos
35 Photos
Bentley Continental GTC Spy Photos Give Clearer Look At Droptop's Facelift

Bentley continues to work on the updated Continental GTC. Oddly, the look here doesn't match up with the recent tweaks to the model.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GTC Facelift Spy Photos

Bentley Continental GTC Rear
15 Photos
BMW M4 Facelift Spied For The First Time In Convertible Trim

The updated BMW M4 features a new lower fascia with revised inlets.

Gallery: BMW M4 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos

BMW M4 Convertible Front View Facelift Spy Photo
14 Photos
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Refresh Spied Hiding Front, Rear Design Updates

Here's the refreshed Ford F-150 in Tremor trim. The changes are difficult to see at this point, but the camouflage points to revisions at the nose and tail.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Spy Shots

2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Spy Shots
6 Photos
Next-Gen Infiniti QX80 Spied Testing In Michigan

The new Infiniti QX80 is hiding under black material. It's possible to see the new LED strips at the front and the separate headlights. The model is supposed to show the brand's new design language.

Gallery: Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos
9 Photos
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spied During Rugged Model's Development

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain follows the same recipe as the current model. It has a higher ride height than the standard wagon and cladding around the fenders.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Shots

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Shots
13 Photos
Nissan Sentra Facelift Spied As Driver Gives One-Finger Salute To Camera

Nissan prepares to refresh the Sentra with a new lower fascia in front and tweaks to the rear bumper.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Sentra Spy Photos

2024 Nissan Sentra Side View Spy Photo
9 Photos
Refreshed Porsche Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo Spied Testing Together

It's time for Porsche to update the Taycan EV. The revisions include new headlights and revised taillights.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos
19 Photos
Ram 1200 Rampage Small Truck Spied On US Soil In Empty Parking Lot

Ram is prepping a small truck for the South American market, but the company is touting engineering input from the team in the United States.

Gallery: Ram 1200 Rampage US Spy Photos

Ram 1200 Rampage Front View Spy Photo
13 Photos
Renault Austral Coupe Spied With Boomerang-Shaped Camo Cutouts In Front

There's controversy about whether this vehicle is the Austral Coupe or the revived Avantime. It features U-shaped body cladding on the sides.

Gallery: Renault Austral Coupe Spy Photos

Renault Austral Coupe Rear View Spy Photo
13 Photos
VW T-Cross Facelift Spied With Almost No Camouflage

VW uses clever disguises around areas like the front foglights and taillights to conceal this refreshed T-Cross.

Gallery: VW T-Cross facelift new spy photos

VW T-Cross facelift new spy photo
12 Photos
Sources: Automedia, CarPix, SH Proshots

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com