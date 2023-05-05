Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi allegedly plans to rename the next-gen A4 by calling it the A5. The company's strategy is allegedly to use even numbers for electric vehicles and odd numerals for combustion-powered machines. This gallery catches not only the standard version but also the sporty S5.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A5 And S5 Spy Photos

18 Photos

The next Audi A6 is in the early stages of development. At this point, the company is still using the existing model as test mules for working on the new one.

Gallery: Audi A6 Spy Photos

35 Photos

Bentley continues to work on the updated Continental GTC. Oddly, the look here doesn't match up with the recent tweaks to the model.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GTC Facelift Spy Photos

15 Photos

The updated BMW M4 features a new lower fascia with revised inlets.

Gallery: BMW M4 Convertible Facelift Spy Photos

14 Photos

Here's the refreshed Ford F-150 in Tremor trim. The changes are difficult to see at this point, but the camouflage points to revisions at the nose and tail.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Spy Shots

6 Photos

The new Infiniti QX80 is hiding under black material. It's possible to see the new LED strips at the front and the separate headlights. The model is supposed to show the brand's new design language.

Gallery: Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

9 Photos

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain follows the same recipe as the current model. It has a higher ride height than the standard wagon and cladding around the fenders.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Shots

13 Photos

Nissan prepares to refresh the Sentra with a new lower fascia in front and tweaks to the rear bumper.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Sentra Spy Photos

9 Photos

It's time for Porsche to update the Taycan EV. The revisions include new headlights and revised taillights.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos

19 Photos

Ram is prepping a small truck for the South American market, but the company is touting engineering input from the team in the United States.

Gallery: Ram 1200 Rampage US Spy Photos

13 Photos

There's controversy about whether this vehicle is the Austral Coupe or the revived Avantime. It features U-shaped body cladding on the sides.

Gallery: Renault Austral Coupe Spy Photos

13 Photos

VW uses clever disguises around areas like the front foglights and taillights to conceal this refreshed T-Cross.

Gallery: VW T-Cross facelift new spy photos