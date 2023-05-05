Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
2024 Audi A5 And S5 Spied In Action On The Road And At The Track
Audi allegedly plans to rename the next-gen A4 by calling it the A5. The company's strategy is allegedly to use even numbers for electric vehicles and odd numerals for combustion-powered machines. This gallery catches not only the standard version but also the sporty S5.
Next-Gen Audi A6 Sedan, Wagon, And S6 PHEV Spied As Test Mules
The next Audi A6 is in the early stages of development. At this point, the company is still using the existing model as test mules for working on the new one.
Bentley Continental GTC Spy Photos Give Clearer Look At Droptop's Facelift
Bentley continues to work on the updated Continental GTC. Oddly, the look here doesn't match up with the recent tweaks to the model.
BMW M4 Facelift Spied For The First Time In Convertible Trim
The updated BMW M4 features a new lower fascia with revised inlets.
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Refresh Spied Hiding Front, Rear Design Updates
Here's the refreshed Ford F-150 in Tremor trim. The changes are difficult to see at this point, but the camouflage points to revisions at the nose and tail.
Next-Gen Infiniti QX80 Spied Testing In Michigan
The new Infiniti QX80 is hiding under black material. It's possible to see the new LED strips at the front and the separate headlights. The model is supposed to show the brand's new design language.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spied During Rugged Model's Development
The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain follows the same recipe as the current model. It has a higher ride height than the standard wagon and cladding around the fenders.
Nissan Sentra Facelift Spied As Driver Gives One-Finger Salute To Camera
Nissan prepares to refresh the Sentra with a new lower fascia in front and tweaks to the rear bumper.
Refreshed Porsche Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo Spied Testing Together
It's time for Porsche to update the Taycan EV. The revisions include new headlights and revised taillights.
Ram 1200 Rampage Small Truck Spied On US Soil In Empty Parking Lot
Ram is prepping a small truck for the South American market, but the company is touting engineering input from the team in the United States.
Renault Austral Coupe Spied With Boomerang-Shaped Camo Cutouts In Front
There's controversy about whether this vehicle is the Austral Coupe or the revived Avantime. It features U-shaped body cladding on the sides.
VW T-Cross Facelift Spied With Almost No Camouflage
VW uses clever disguises around areas like the front foglights and taillights to conceal this refreshed T-Cross.
