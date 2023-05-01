The 2024 Kia Carnival minivan arrives for a base price of $34,565, versus $34,465 for the 2023 model year. The company also makes slight tweaks to the features that are available. The table below compares the cost of the 2024 and 2023 examples.

Trim Level 2024MY Price (Including $1,365 Destination Fee) 2023MY Price (Including $1,365 Destination Fee) LX $34,565 $34,465 LX Seat Package $36,565 $36,465 EX $40,065 $39,965 SX $43,265 $43,165 SX Prestige $47,665 $47,565

The EX trim of the 2024 Carnival no longer comes with automatic up and down power windows, but the tech is still standard on the SX and SX Prestige grades. Also, the EX doesn't have the option of the Power Tailgate Delete Package anymore.

The powertrain doesn't change. A 3.5-liter V6 produces 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The van can tow up to 3,500 pounds. The fuel economy rating is 19 miles per gallon city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined.

There aren't many minivans left on the market in the United States. Here's how the 2024 Carnival stacks up against the primary competitors:

We recently saw a company that offered a conversion to turn the Carnival into a tiny camper. It added a power-operated pop-up roof that had sleeping space for two people. The same business also sold a combined rear kitchen module and bed that included a two-burner stove, water container, and a fold-out mattress.

Spy shots point to Kia working on a refreshed Carnival. The exterior features new headlights and a revised grille. Inside, there appears to be a larger infotainment screen. There's no indication of when the revised vehicle arrives, but if Kia is unveiling pricing for the 2024 model, then don't expect to see the upgraded minivan until the 2025MY at the earliest.