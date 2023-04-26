The company Unicamp offers equipment to convert the Kia Carnival minivan into a small camping rig. The most recent introduction is the Pop Top tent that provides space for two people to sleep inside. The extra room is accessible from inside the vehicle, so you don't even need to get out and climb up a ladder to reach the bed.

When closed, the Pop Top gives the Carnival a hump on the roof. The power-opening feature deploys or retracts the tent in just five seconds. Owners can even configure it to work with the Kia Smart Key.

Inside, the sleeping space measures 85 inches by 40 inches and has a weight capacity of 485 pounds. For comparison, a twin XL mattress is 80 inches by 38 inches. A window and mosquito net are up there.

Unicamp is charging $16,000 for the Pop Top for now. This is an introductory price, and the company plans to raise it to $18,000 in the future, according to New Atlas.

Unicamp also offers a combined rear kitchen module and bed for the Carnival. The $4,000 accessory includes a two-burner gas stove, a water canister, two stainless steel bowls, and a storage box. A fold-out bed is 76.77 inches (195 centimeters) by 43.3 inches (110 centimeters).

The Carnival debuted for the 2022 model year as the replacement for the Sedona. It offers amenities like 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Some trims even have a night vision camera monitoring the rear seats and intercom system. The minivan has 168.2 cubic feet of passenger space, versus 165.8 cubic feet for the previous model.

The only powertrain option is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet. Unlike competitors like the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica, the Carnival only comes with front-wheel drive. It can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

We recently saw spy shots of a heavily camouflaged Carnival during testing. This appears to be a refreshed version of the minivan that would have major styling changes for the interior and exterior.