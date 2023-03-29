Listen to this article

Lamborghini launched its Aventador successor today. It’s called the Revuelto, and it will launch in the United States near the end of the year. But before it does, the automaker is giving enthusiasts the ability to configure their own, and we dove into the options available right now to design a few.

The Revuelto is available in an assortment of exterior colors classified into seven groups. They include a base set of colors, Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Classica, Tecnica, and Ad Personam. Several of the colors are available in shiny and matte finishes. Customers can also pick between seven caliper colors, which can hide behind three optional wheel choices available in various finishes, including two-tone, bronze, silver, and black, depending on the design.

Gallery: Lamborghini Revuelto Configurator

20 Photos

There are two style packages available. One adds high gloss black accents to the front bumper, front spoiler, side mirrors, door handles, rear diffuser, and other bits. The other package includes a matte black front spoiler with a body-color stripe and a colored rear diffuser. The Italian automaker also offers a titanium grid mesh for the engine cover, matte black tailpipe finishers, and matte and gloss black Lamborghini logo script.

The company offers Contrast Color, Sportiva, and Classica color trim packages inside the new car. The three feature base color, contrast color, and stitch options. There are also unicolor leather choices, and customers can opt to finish the steering wheel in full Corsa Tex.

For options, Lamborghini offers a range of driver assistant technologies. The Surround Assist Pack adds lane-change assist and front cross-traffic alert, while the Parking Pack includes front and rear parking sensors and a top-view camera.

The new Revuelto continues to feature a V12 engine, except it also has three electric motors that make it more efficient and powerful. The setup produces a combined 1,001 horsepower. That’s enough to send the supercar to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. It takes less than 7.0 seconds to reach 124 and can exceed 217 mph with enough asphalt. On the opposite end of the performance spectrum is its all-electric mode that offers about six miles of zero-emission driving. Configure yours now.