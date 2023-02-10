Listen to this article

Mazda certainly isn't wasting any time since it needed only one week from the moment the 2024 CX-90 was revealed until pricing details were published. Not only that, but the configurator is now up and running on the company's website, allowing prospective buyers to virtually build their ideal specification of the posh new SUV. Math starts at $40,970 for the base Turbo Select trim level with the $1,375 mandatory destination and handling charges.

However, you can spend almost $27,000 more should you splurge on the fully loaded model. Go for the CX-90 in the Turbo S Premium Plus range-topping trim and you're looking at $61,325 before options. Much like Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray, and Rhodium White Premium, this new Artisan Red Premium paint will set you back an additional $595.

An Ambiance Package priced at $725 bundles illuminated door scuff plates with a cargo scuff plate, and Mazda will also throw in a logo welcome light. For an additional $900, the Premier Tow Package gets you a trailer hitch, harness, tow ball, and brake controller. Available for $625, the Destination Package boasts a retractable cargo cover, a cargo net, crossbars, and a first aid kit.

You can also choose the Premier Protection Package, in which case the 2024 CX-90 will have all-weather floor mats, a cargo tray with seatback protection, wheel locks, and black splash guards. Spectrum is Mazda's fancy way of saying paint protection film, available for an extra $450. A digital rearview mirror is $800, and a pet ramp is another $200.

Speaking of your four-legged companion, the 2024 CX-90 can be ordered with a $40 pet restraint and a $225 pet seat protector. An additional $50 can be spent on cargo blocks to secure your items, while a $100 soft bumper guard will prevent scratches when loading/unloading cargo.

If for whatever reason you want to use the built-in navigation, Mazda wants $470 for the SD card. Another $150 can be spent on a carpet cargo mat, along with $85 for black wheel locks and $45 for black wheel lug nuts. Rounding off the list of options and accessories are the $250 sport pedals and the $75 roadside assistance kit.

All in, you're looking at a 2024 Mazda CX-90 that costs $67,685, with the destination and handling fees included. The SUV will reach dealerships this spring, with a smaller CX-70 to follow later this year. In the meantime, you can play with the CX-90's configurator at the source link below.