The Ferrari FXX is the first of the Italian marque's XX program, which is a series of cars designed for a select group of the automaker's most loyal customers. They are for customers who want to experience the thrill of driving a race-specification Ferrari on the track. Interestingly, these customers don't exactly possess their car as Ferrari remains its owner after the purchase.

If you're one of the 30 FXX "owners," here's your chance to make your supercar your own – or at least its most significant part. Up for auction at RM Sotheby's is a fresh, new old stock Tipo F140 DA Ferrari FXX engine that's still in its shipping crate.

Gallery: Ferrari FXX Engine Up For Auction

11 Photos

According to the listing, this is the first complete NOS Ferrari FXX engine to be offered for sale publicly. It measures 39.3 by 48.0 by 42.1 inches (100 by 122 by 107 centimeters) and weighs 578 pounds (262 kilograms).

Interested FXX owners can use this engine as a reserve for track days, or, as suggested by the listing, can be mounted for display and serve as a fantastic centerpiece in any collection.

This FXX engine is a modified version of the V12 used in the Ferrari Enzo. In the FXX track-only supercar, the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 makes 789 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 506 pound-feet of torque. And it totally sounds phenomenal, just like the other XX cars such as the 599XX and FXX K Evo.

The FXX engine up for auction comes complete with inlets, airbox, ancillaries, and loom, making it an easy installation for those with the technical expertise to mount it for use.

If you have the means, the fresh-from-the-box Ferrari FXX engine is up for auction at RM Sotheby's up to March 29, 2023. It's currently offered without reserve from $245,000 to $430,000 – quite considerable numbers considering what it is. Besides, if you're looking for a perfect V12 for your project car, this should be it.